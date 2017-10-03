Rilakkuma Launches First U.S. Retail Shop At Westfield Brandon Mall

Staff Report
Aliquantum International is set to open the first U.S. Rilakkuma Shop at Westfield Brandon Mall, in the Tampa Bay market. The limited time pop-up store, located near Game Stop, will open its doors for a soft opening on Saturday, September 30, with a Grand Opening celebration Saturday, October 14. The Grand Opening event will offer festivities such as photo opportunity with Rilakkuma, prizes and Rilakkuma giveaways! Fans can follow the progress of the store opening on @RilakkumaNA (Facebook) and @RilakkumaUS (Twitter and Instagram) social media pages.
“Rilakkuma” is Japanese for “relax bear.” In the spirit of its name, Rilakkuma stays relaxed and lazy everywhere it goes. Rilakkuma is completely stress-free and likes doing things at its own pace and time. It is impossible for anyone to dislike Rilakkuma, as its job is to help others relax and relieve stress! Fans will want to step into Rilakkuma’s world where they can unwind and be lazy while watching everything Rilakkuma does. Along with Rilakkuma, other fan-favorite brand characters include Korilakkuma and Kiiroitori. Korilakkuma is a white bear cub that is mischievous and loves to play tricks, especially on Rilakkuma! Korilakkuma has a lot of energy and loves listening to music. Kiiroitori, which translates to “yellow bird,” acts as a mother hen. Every day Kiiroitori watches over both Rilakkuma and Korilakkuma, keeping them out of trouble!
Aliquantum International (AQI), the Exclusive Distributor and Licensee of Rilakkuma for North America, has worked closely with San-X on the branding and growth of the property over the last five years gaining significant shelf space where it matters! This store will introduce consumers to the Rilakkuma brand and offer a variety of lifestyle products to experience the Rilakkuma way of life. While this will be the first Rilakkuma Shop to open in the U.S., there are 15 Rilakkuma store locations throughout Japan along with three Rilakkuma Cafés in Taiwan. With global brand recognition from a loyal fan following, Rilakkuma is poised for growth as it launches the first North American store and continues to build on overseas success.
The opening of the first ever Rilakkuma Shop is just the beginning of what is to come for the Rilakkuma Brand in the United States!
