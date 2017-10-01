Riverview High Hosts Trick Or Treaters At 29th Annual Chamber Event

By Kathy L. Collins
Calling all Power Rangers, Shopkins, witches, ghosts and more. This year’s Trick or Treat Street at Riverview High School will take place on Saturday, October 28 from 2:30-6:30 p.m., offering a safe environment for the whole family to enjoy Halloween fun.
The event, which is a partnership of The Riverview Chamber of Commerce, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation and Riverview High School, features 100 booths from local businesses, churches and organizations offering treats, food and games for children in costume.
“This is an opportunity for the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce to exemplify its purpose of creating a family environment that assures the success of our community, our businesses and our members,” said Tanya Doran, Chamber Executive Director. “These participants and sponsors come from right here in our Riverview community and are excited to have the opportunity to give back.”
According to Doran, last year approximately 3,000 children of all ages attended the free event where they were given candy and small toys, played games, enjoyed bounce houses, ate food and won prizes. Riverview High School clubs will have additional games and activities for a small fee. There will also be an array of food vendors on site.
“The purpose of this special event is to create a safe place for children of all ages to have fun and share in the tradition of trick or treating while meeting local businesses, churches and other local organizations,” said Doran.
Children and dogs are encouraged to participate in costume contests with prizes by age groups, for just a $5 registration fee at the event. Dog owners are asked to give a $10 donation for registration which will benefit Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort, Inc. (C.A.R.E.). The dog contest will be judged by Four Paws Veterinary Hospital.
Businesses and organizations can still sign-up to host a booth and participate by dressing up, decorating the booth and distributing candy or small toys. Awards will also be given for the best booth design in several categories.
Event admission is free and parking is a $5 donation per car load. Wristbands for children’s unlimited play on inflatable units and in a dodge ball area will be available free, courtesy of Monster Mash Sponsor, The Alley at SouthShore.
For more information, visit www.riverviewchamber.com or call 234-5944. Riverview High School is located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.
