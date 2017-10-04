Series Living With Alzheimers, River Library Update & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Pivot Charter School Students Bring Awareness To School With Painted Rocks
Students at Pivot Charter School–Tampa joined the nationwide scavenger hunt by painting animals, positive quotes, school spirit and other creative pictures on more than 600 rocks. Each rock is tagged with @pivotrocks, which links to the school’s Instagram page. The students recently hid the rocks throughout Hillsborough County at restaurants, parking lots, walking trails and other public areas. The group will use its Instagram page to share clues about where the rocks are hidden. Leaders at Pivot Charter School are hoping to bring awareness about the school, one rock at a time.
The 275 6th-12th graders currently enrolled in Pivot Charter School, along with their families, are a close knit community. Last school year, 41 percent of middle school students earned high school credit and 83 percent of graduates went to college following graduation.
Pivot School is located at 3020 S. Falkenburg Rd. in Riverview. Call 626-6724 or visit https://pivotcharterschool.com.
Fall Festival At Hawthorne Village Retirement Community
Bring the family to Hawthorne Village Retirement Community on Friday, October 27 from 6-8 p.m.to enjoy fall fun with face painting, a pumpkin carving contest, scavenger hunt, games, bounce house and pumpkin patch photos.
It is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Call 661-8998 or visit www.HawthorneVillageofBrandon.com.
Update On New Riverview Library Living With Alzheimer’s Educational Series At The Bridges
A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or related dementia lead to many questions for the person with the diagnosis and their family. This three-part series, which will take place on Tuesday, October 31, and November 7 and Friday, November 17 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, is geared for people with early stage Alzheimer’s or some form of dementia and their care partner. Kim Schaub, Program Specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association, will lead a discussion on what you need to know, what you need to plan and what you can do to navigate this chapter of your life.
The Living with Alzheimer’s Educational Series will be held at The Bridges Retirement Community, located at the Clubhouse at The Bridges, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. To register, please call 413-8900. Seating is limited.
Busch Gardens Extends Sesame Street Halloween Event In October
Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay welcomes back Sesame Street® Kids’ Weekends this October, with an extended four weeks of Halloween fun each Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Beloved Sesame Street characters, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Elmo, Grover, Rosita, and other popular faces will make appearances and will be dressed in their own special Halloween costumes.
Each weekend will feature trick-or-treating and fall festival activities including a hay bale maze, dance parties, games and character parades throughout the day as well as very special surprises for each theme.
Children are welcome to wear Halloween costumes and every weekend is jam-packed with brand-new events and activities.
Visit BuschGardens.com or call 1-888-800-5447.
