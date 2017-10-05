Sheriff David Gee Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

By Tamas Mondovics
As Hillsborough County Sheriff, David Gee took the last few days of his nearly four decades of law enforcement career to visit with friends and staff of the agency, to say goodbye and to encourage all whom he had the privilege to serve for the past 13 years.
During his career Gee has earned a long list of accomplishments, accolades and recognition both locally and nationally, including the unanimous consent of approval as a leader and a friend to many, Gee had to make room for one more award.
On Saturday, September 23, just one week before his last day as Sheriff, Gee was awarded the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Association (TBACPA) Lifetime Achievement Award.
Gee was honored during the 2nd Annual Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Foundation Gala held at the Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel and Marina.
“I was truly humbled to have received such a prestigious award,” Gee said. “It has been a real honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Hillsborough County.”
As stated on its website, TBACPA was founded in 1957 with the “purpose of allowing local law enforcement executives a forum to exchange information and ideas.”
TBACPA boasts of more than 100 members from over 30 agencies representing seven counties surrounding Tampa Bay.
Selected Sheriff of Hillsborough County in 2004 and re-elected—unopposed—in 2008, 2012 and in 2016, Gee certainly fits the TBACPA’s bill.
Gee’s career began 38 years ago as a patrol deputy, followed by a homicide investigator; Internal Affairs supervisor, public information officer, chief financial officer, and chief deputy.
In a recent statement Florida Governor Rick Scott said, “With four decades of experience in law enforcement, Sheriff David Gee has truly committed his career to protecting Florida families and visitors.
Sheriff Gee is an excellent example of the bravery, dedication and selflessness that is displayed across Florida’s incredible law enforcement community. His leadership has helped keep Hillsborough County safe, and our state’s crime rate is at a 45-year low due in part to the hard work of Sheriff Gee and his team.”
Hillsborough County Colonel Chad Chronister was appointed by Scott as Sheriff until the until the next general election set for November 2018.
