Sponsors Sought For Various Events & Food Pantry Open Extended Hours

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Destiny Church Hosts Christian Magician
Illusionist Brad Brown will be at Destiny Church on Halloween night, October 31 for Trunk or Treat. During that time he will interact with the crowd as he entertains with his magical skills. He will perform again on Wednesday, November 1 at 7 p.m. in the Destiny Church Worship Center, located at 2322 11th Ave SE, in Ruskin. Seats will fill up fast and are on a first-come first-served basis.
Brown is an internationally known Christian magician combining side-splitting comedy and mind-blowing magic to engage and entertain audiences while clearly presenting Gospel Truth. Based out of Northern Kentucky, he delights audiences across the country and around the world. Now you can bring this inspirational fun to your church, camp, conference, or other Christian organization.
Brown’s unique style allows him to connect with people of all ages. He uses illusion and sleight of hand to present the powerful truth of the Gospel in a clear, simple way.
Food Pantry Now Open On Wednesday Evenings
Saint Anne Catholic Church’s Food Pantry is now open for food distribution 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The new hours went into effect in August to accommodate working individuals who are unable to get to the pantry during its morning hours. Response to these additional hours will be evaluated to determine if this will remain a weekly offering. The pantry will continue to be available every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. -12 Noon.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider. All in need are welcome.
Saint Anne Catholic Church Food Pantry partners with Feeding Tampa Bay, USDA, Publix and Winn-Dixie supermarkets and Saint Anne parishioners and assists an average of 450 families and homeless each week in the South Shore Area.
It is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Ave. NE in Ruskin. For more information, visit www.SaintAnneRuskin.org.
First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy Will Hold Soaring Eagle Challenge Walk-A-Thon
On Thursday, November 9, First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy will hold its first Soaring Eagle Challenge Walk-A-Thon beginning at 9:30 a.m. Grades Pre K-2 through 8th grade will participate with a goal to raise $15,000 for the school’s technology needs.
The Academy seeks local businesses to partner as a sponsor for the event with three levels of sponsorship: Event Sponsor $200, Prize Sponsor $150 and General Sponsor $50. Sponsors name and logo will appear on all event t-shirts, Sponsor banner, school’s social media sites and the newsletter.
Brandon Academy is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. If you wish to partner or need more information, please call Frances Brankley at 689-9435.
The Academy is a self-supporting, non-profit organization of the First Baptist Church of Brandon. It is dually accredited by ACSI and AdvancEd. For more information, visit www.fbcbrandon.org/academy.
Holiday Craft Bazaar Seeks Crafters And Artists
Crafters and artists are being sought by Grace United Methodist Church at FishHawk, 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., for a Holiday Craft Bazaar on Saturday, November 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It is sponsored by the Women of Grace.
The fee for a 10 x 10-ft. space is $25, and fees will support missions in the community. The bazaar will be outdoors, and vendors will need to provide their own tent, table and chairs.
The deadline for reserving a booth is Sunday, October 15. For more information and a vendor application, visit www.gracecraftbazaar.com, or contact event organizer Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.
Grace has worship services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. every Sunday. Visit www.mygraceumc.com or call 661-8858 for more information.
Fall Craft Festival At St. Andrew’s Church
Enjoy shopping for the holidays at St Andrew’s Church Fall Craft Festival, sponsored by the United Methodist Women, on Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the corner of Brian Rd. and Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.
Do not miss the homemade bake goods for sale. Granny’s attic will offer you a lot of barely used treasures and you don’t want to miss the Café for lunch. Vendors interested should call Mary Jane at 689-2572.
October 4, 2017
Sponsors Sought For Various Events & Food Pantry Open Extended Hours
