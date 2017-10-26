Sports Connection: Bloomingdale Charged To Keep Momentum For Season Second Half

By Tamas Mondovics
The Bloomingdale High varsity football team began the season with a pair of tough losses, first against Newsome and then Chamberlain.
The disappointing start, however, may have been just what actually propelled the Bulls to reflect, pull together, refocus and start winning.
Following its 50-27 defeat to Chamberlain, Bloomingdale took on Lennard High, its first Class7A District 9 opponent for the season, and as if with a vengeance, walked away with a 45-17 victory.
It was also the first of four consecutive wins for the program led by Bulls Head Coach Max Warner.
The Bulls next took on East Bay, winning the crucial, confidence-booster 14-6. But there was more to come.
Warners’ players next plowed through Middelton, walking away with a 36-9 win before traveling to Strawberry Crest High to put the icing on the Bulls winning streak, but left the Chargers at home to reflect on their 52-0 loss.
“We are at full strength,” Warner confidently said just minutes before a home game against East Bay. “We are doing good offensively and defensively.”
Warner emphasized that the bout against East Bay was in fact an important turning point for the season when he said, “Coming out of two losses and a win, this district game is a major test for us.”
The Bulls then took the field and got the job done. Although a close game from start to finish, there was little doubt that the program was back on track with solid players including senior quarterback Tyler Hunter, senior wide receiver Edward Amos, junior wide receiver Terrel Ferrell and freshman running back Charles Montgomery, just to name a few.
Ferrell collected 95 yards by connecting three times with Hunter, who completed 12 of 23 for 160 yards. Montgomery ended the game with 59 yards rushing on 11 carries.
The final score was sealed by Ferrell with less than eight minutes remaining on an 80-yard pass, to advance the Bulls 2-0 in its conference.
Bloomingdale hopes to carry the momentum, while yet to play TBT, Plant City and district rival Durant.
For more information about fall high school football, please visit www.maxpreps.com.
