Sports Connection: Girls Fastpitch Softball Team Wins Pair Of Top Championships

By Tamas Mondovics
The Florida Batbusters ’05 Riverview (formerly Riverview Warriors ’05) Fastpitch travel softball team is in one its best seasons after winning a pair of major tournament titles last month.
A group of young ladies that are all local to the South Shore area that play travel Fastpitch softball throughout Florida and Georgia at an elite level, the girls first won the 12u USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) Emoji Madness Fastpitch softball tournament in Clermont during the weekend of September 16–17 against the top 12 and under teams in Florida.
According to assistant coach Matt Hallock, the team went undefeated over the weekend with seven wins and outscored their opponents 49-6 to reach the tournament crown.
The second tournament title of the fall season and the second one played under the OC Batbusters organization was the 12u USA Elite Select Florida Legacy Prospect tournament in Gainesville/Newberry held on September 23–24.
The victory also earned the girls a birth to the July 2018 USA Elite World Fastpitch Championship in Kansas City, MO.
The team maintained its timely hitting, solid defense and stellar pitching during the tourney while defeating the Tampa Mustangs ’05 in the Championship game.
“This marks the team’s second title in as many games under the OC Batbusters organization and a 13 – 0 start to the Fall travel season,” Hallock said.
Hallock also emphasized that the team has joined the most successful travel Fastpitch organization in the country, the OC Batbusters out of Southern California.
Visit www.batbusters.org or @ Floridabatbusters05/ and Instagram @ Florida Batbusters 05.
October 4, 2017
