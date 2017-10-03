Sprouts Announces Valrico Opening Scheduled for First Quarter of 2018

Staff Report
Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, today announced nine new locations scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2018, including its first store in Maryland. Sprouts will open approximately 30 new stores across the country in 2018.
The new Sprouts stores will open at the following locations:
Albuquerque, N.M. – 5600 Coors Boulevard NW
Ellicott City, Md. – 9150 Baltimore National Pike
Fayetteville, N.C. – 2810 Freedom Parkway Drive
Green Valley, Ariz. – 18755 South Nogales Highway
Las Cruces, N.M. – 2350 E. Lohman Avenue
Mesa, Ariz. – 3150 N. Recker Road
Sacramento, Calif. – 2810 Del Paso Road
Tempe, Ariz. – 931 East Elliott Road
Valrico, Fla. – 3309 Lithia Pinecrest Road
The new Maryland store represents the company’s first opening in the mid-Atlantic region of the country, and brings the total number of states with Sprouts locations to 16. For a list of stores by region or to see locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores/search.
Each store will bring approximately 120 new career opportunities to its local neighborhood. Grand opening dates and hiring information will be shared at a later date. To learn more about immediate opportunities or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.
Since opening its doors 15 years ago, Sprouts has appealed to everyday shoppers interested in fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices and is known for knowledgeable team members and a welcoming environment. Sprouts offers fresh produce, meat and seafood, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli with freshly prepared entrees and sides, dairy, bakery, natural body care items and more. In addition to thousands of natural, organic and gluten-free groceries, shoppers can find more than 1,800 Sprouts Brand items, which meet strict ingredient standards while delivering exceptional value, taste and quality.
Sprouts is dedicated to growing responsibly and has committed to a “Zero Waste” threshold by 2020, as defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Sprouts Food Rescue program donates unsold and edible groceries, including fresh produce, from its stores and distribution centers to food banks in all of its markets. Local relief agencies pick up this food, which would otherwise go to waste, and distribute it to families in need. In 2016, Sprouts donated more than 19 million pounds of product, equivalent to 15 million meals. Food that is not fit for human consumption is either composted or sent to cattle ranches through Sprouts’ Food Waste to Farms program.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at prices that appeal to everyday grocery shoppers. Based on the belief that healthy food should be affordable, Sprouts’ welcoming environment and knowledgeable team members continue to drive its growth. Sprouts offers a complete shopping experience that includes an array of fresh produce in the heart of the store, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, The Butcher Shop, The Fish Market, an expansive vitamins and supplements department and more. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 27,000 team members and operates more than 280 stores in 15 states from coast to coast. For more information, visit sprouts.com or @sproutsfm on Twitter.
