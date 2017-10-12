Sprouts Farmers Market Confirms Valrico Store Opening in Early 2018

By Sharon Still
It is official. Sprouts Farmers Market recently announced that it will open a new, nearly 30,000 sq.-ft. store in the long-vacant, former Albertson’s location on the northeast corner of Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and Bloomingdale Ave. in the first quarter of 2018.
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., known for its “healthy should be affordable” belief, opened its first store 15 years ago and specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at prices that are appealing to everyday shoppers, according to the company’s website. Sprouts’ shelves are filled with colorful fresh fruits and vegetables, barrels of wholesome grains, nuts and sweets, gourmet cheeses, meat, seafood, as well as crates of bulk food, vitamins, supplements and more, giving it an indoor farmers’ market-type atmosphere. Stores also feature a deli with freshly prepared foods, bakery, butcher shop, fish market and many organic and gluten-free options. Shoppers will also find more than 1,800 Sprouts Brand items which meet strict ingredient standards.
The Valrico store will employ about 120 people, according to Sprouts Senior PR Specialist Kalia Pang and is one of 30 new Sprouts locations that will open across the country in 2018 and the fourth Sprouts location in Tampa Bay. Other locations are in south Tampa, Carrollwood and Palm Harbor.
To learn more about job opportunities or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.
In addition to the Sprouts Farmers Market, redevelopment of the Albertson’s building by Woerner Equity Group will also include a 20,107-sq.-ft. PetSmart (www.petsmart.com) and a 3,555-sq.-ft. Orange Theory Fitness. While there are no details about PetSmart’s opening date, Orange Theory Fitness is offering pre-opening rates. Visit www.lithia-valrico.orangetheoryfitness.com or call 813-743-4683 for additional information.
There also is an outparcel allowing up to 4,000 sq. ft. of building space in the plaza known as Valrico Landings. For parcel sales and development information, contact Gary Housman at 561-835-3747, ext. 209 or visit www.woernerequity.com.
By Sharon Still Business, Community, Valrico