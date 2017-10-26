Thanksgiving Day Kicks Off With FishHawk, Waterset And YMCA Turkey Trot Runs

By Michelle Colesanti
Kick start your Thanksgiving holiday by walking (or running) to greet the new day at one of the many Walk/Runs taking place locally. Not only will you get a head start on the burning of calories for all the food you will later consume, but you will also be helping to support local charities.
FishHawk Turkey Trot
FishHawk’s Most Wanted Turkey will greet you at the upcoming FishHawk Turkey Trot taking place on Thanksgiving morning at the Pubix Plaza, 5668 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia. Come wobble with the turkey before you gobble the big meal.
The race will support Seeds of Hope, which provides food assistance for the community and is primarily funded by the annual Turkey Trot.
The chip timed 5K costs $30 and will begin at 8 a.m. The chip timed 10K will also begin at 8 a.m. and costs $35. If you wish to run the 5K untimed, the cost is $25 and will begin at 8:05 a.m. The 1M and 250 yd. mini run will begin at 9:15 a.m. There will be free crafts for the kids and medals for the kids that participate in the Fun Run.
Packet pickup is Wednesday, November 22 from 4-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Club, 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia.
All turkey participants are encouraged to arrive an hour before their scheduled race
A 2017 Turkey Trot Ornament will also be available to support Seeds of Hope. They cost $15 and available on the order form before entering payment (final design may be slightly different).
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search FishHawk Turkey Trot.
Tampa YMCA Third Annual Goody Goody™ Turkey Gobble
On Thanksgiving morning, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA invites community members to participate in the Third Annual Goody Goody™ Turkey Gobble 5K, 8K and 1 Mile Run/Walk sponsored by Goody Goody™ restaurant. Strollers and dogs are welcome to join the race, music and family fun starting at 7a.m.
The route starts and ends in front of the Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr. As title sponsor, the award-winning Goody Goody™ restaurant is providing free breakfast to all participants after the race. Included in the registration price are a chip-timed numbered bib for 8K and 5K participants, a dri-fit t-shirt and finisher medal for all participants.
Prizes will be awarded to 1st place overall male/female adult and 1st place overall male/female youth (ages 9 and under). First place prizes will also be awarded by age group (10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+). On-site results will be available following the race and in an emailed link.
All proceeds raised will support the LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA program for cancer survivors and their families. The free 12-week Y program offers people affected by cancer a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities focused on strengthening the whole person.
Register at runsignup.com. The cost for 5K is $35 now and $45 on race day. The 8K is $40 now and $50 on race day and the 1-Mile Run/Walk is $15 now and $20 on race day.
Pre-Race Party & Packet Pick-Up takes place at Ferg’s Live, 490 Channelside Dr. on Tuesday, November 21 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. with pre-race party from 5-7 p.m.
The Goody Goody™ Turkey Gobble 5K, 8K and 1-Mile Run/Walk is also sponsored by Rocke McLean Sbar, 10News WTSP, Tampa Bay Times, Cox Media Group and Reeves Import Motorcars/VW. For more information, visit us on Facebook or call 229-1305.
Waterset 5K Turkey Trot
The Waterset 5K Turkey Trot will be held Thanksgiving morning, November 23 beginning at The Lakeside Park, 7250 Parkshore Dr. in Apollo Beach.
Check in opens at 7 a.m. and the chip-timed 5K race will begin 8 a.m. A separate Kid’s race will take place at 9 a.m. Strollers are welcome.
Awards will be given out for overall male and female Masters, Grand Masters and top three in each age group. Medals will be given for all who participate in the Kid’s race.
Early bird registration through November 19 is $25. After that, the fee is $35. The Kid’s Fun Run Registration costs $15. Online registration is now available at www.athlinks.com/event/turkey-trot-at-waterset-191213.
Early packet pick up will be at The Landing Club and Café in Waterset at 7012 Sail View Lane on Wednesday, November 22 from 3-8 p.m.
Sponsorships for promotional items for the race packets, raffle prizes or to have a table set up at the race to promote your business are available. Newland requests that businesses refrain from selling items during the event. There are also additional sponsorship opportunities: Gold ($1500), Silver ($1000), Bronze ($500) or Race Friend ($250) sponsor.
For more information on sponsorship, please contact McMorrow at lmcmorrow@newlandco.com or call 235-0154.
