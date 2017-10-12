Valrico Service League Dinner & Auction, Parkinson’s Support & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Xi Theta Xi Begins New Sorority Year
The members of Xi Theta Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi kicked off the beginning of the new sorority year with a dinner hosted by the president, Janet Molen. A delicious variety of meats, side dishes and desserts were provided for all to enjoy. In addition to Janet, the new officers are Flo Ryan; Vice President, Linda Hiltz; Recording Secretary, Peggy Frantz; Corresponding Secretary and Ines Hertz; Treasurer. For more information about the sorority, contact Diane Wray at dwray52@yahoo.com.
Brandon Regional Hospital Will Observe Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day
On Sunday, October 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Brandon Regional Hospital will hold its annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony in honor of the more than one million babies who die each year from miscarriage and still birth. In a symbolic show of support, participants will light a candle to acknowledge their loss.
This year, Dr. Catherine Pitt, OB-GYN, as well as local parents, will speak at the event. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
Brandon Regional Hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. The event will take place at Adam’s Garden on the north lawn of the hospital.
Friends And Flea Market
The semi-annual fall Friends and Flea Market will be held Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21 at 33527 Ranch Rd. in Dover (off Durant). Venders will sell antiques, vintage wares, refurbished furniture, jewelry, and unique treasures. Refreshments, coffee and barbecue will be available.
This is an old fashioned gathering under the oaks at the 10 acre Patterson Farm and is free to the public. Gates open promptly at 8:30 a.m.
GFWC Valrico Service League Harvest Dinner & Auction
‘Let’s make a difference’ is the goal of the GFWC Valrico Service League, Inc. (VSL) group of ladies. The main fundraiser for the year is the Harvest Dinner & Auction on Sunday, November 5 at Center Place, 650 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.
The last several years, VSL has partnered with the Campo YMCA by funding swimming lessons for children whose families cannot afford lessons.
“We think it’s important that if you live in Florida, you should know how to swim” said President Karen Boraiko.
Hands on activities of the group include educational activities at area Title I elementary schools and providing clothing and shoes for needy children, Bunco and bingo at area retirement homes and participating in Cards for the Troops.
Tickets for the dinner and auction are $30 and may be purchased at Center Place through October 28. The event, sponsored by Terry Fink State Farm Insurance, starts at 5:30 p.m. with catered dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 685-6160.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The next meeting will be held on October 19 at 2 p.m.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
The Neem Tree Is Topic At Riverview Garden Club’s November Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its business meeting on Wednesday, November 8 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Vickie Parsons on ‘The Neem Tree’. The club is located at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. Call 654-6987 for more information.
