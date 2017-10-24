Walk-A-Thon, Nut Sales, Fall Festivals & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy Will Hold Soaring Eagle Challenge Walk-A-Thon
On Thursday, November 9, First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy will hold its first Soaring Eagle Challenge Walk-A-Thon. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. Grades Pre K-2 through 8th grade will participate with a goal to raise $15,000 for the school’s technology needs.
The Academy seeks local businesses to partner as a sponsor for the event. There are three levels of sponsorship: Event Sponsor $200, Prize Sponsor $150 and General Sponsor $50. Sponsors name and logo will appear on all event t-shirts, Sponsor banner, school’s social media sites and the newsletter.
Brandon Academy is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. If you wish to partner or need more information, please contact Frances Brankley at 689-9435.
The Academy is a self-supporting, non-profit organization of the First Baptist Church of Brandon. It is dually accredited by ACSI and AdvancEd. More information about the school can be found at www.fbcbrandon.org/academy.
Nativity’s 34th Annual Nut Sale
The ladies of St. Francis Circle at Nativity Catholic Church in Brandon are offering nuts for your holiday baking and gifting, which will be available before Thanksgiving.
All prices are per pound: Pecan halves or pieces $9.50, Chocolate Amaretto Pecans, Dark Chocolate covered Pecans, White Chocolate covered Pecans $10, Roasted Salted Cashews $10.00, Pistachios in the shell) $9.50, English Walnuts $8.
To order now through Thursday, November 2, call Flo 654-8941 or Janet 655-5506.
Annual Fall Festival At New Hope UMC
On Sunday, October 29 from 5-7 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church will hold its annual Fall Festival. This is a great event for all ages with trunks filled with candy plus free hot dogs, inflatables and free family fun.
Follow along the maze of decorated trunks for a safe, fun-filled alternative to Trick-or-Treating.
Kids should wear their non-scary costume and invite their friends.
The Church is located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For more information, contact Shelly Wilson at Shelly@findnewhope.com or visit www.findnewope.com.
Fall Craft Festival At St. Andrew’s Church
St Andrew’s Church Fall Craft Festival, sponsored by the United Methodist Women, will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the corner of Brian Rd. and Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.
Enjoy shopping for the holidays at the vendor booths, and don’t miss the homemade bake goods for sale. Granny’s attic will offer you a lot of barely used treasures and you don’t want to miss the Café for lunch. All vendors should call Mary Jane at 689-2572.
United Methodist Women 47th Annual Pecan Sale
Pecans are available to order from Sunday, October 1 through Wednesday, November 1. A five pound box of mammoth halves or pieces costs $45. A one pound bag of mammoth halves is $10. Specialty items are also available as follows: chocolate amaretto pecans for $18; praline pecans for $16, and an assortment including pralines, chocolate amaretto and roasted salted peanuts for $20.
To order call Mary Baker at 643-4493, email bjbrooke5@gmail.com or visit www.pecansale.com to order and pay by credit card. Checks payable to UMW can be mailed to P.O. Box 546, Lithia, FL 33547. Only pre-paid pecans are reserved. Others will be sold on a first come-first served basis.
Pick-up is at New Hope United Methodist Church, 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. Pickup times are Saturday, November 11 and Monday, November 13 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
This annual fundraiser benefits local missions such as Family Promise, Cornerstone Ministries and the Women’s Resource Center.
For more information, contact Barbara Brooks at 689-7016 or bjbrooks@gmail.com.
Bay Life Church To Host Its Annual Fall Fest With HALOween
You and your family are invited to Bay Life’s annual Fall Fest with HALOween on Sunday, October 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The community-wide festival will feature acres of free games, gigantic bounce houses, candy, delicious popcorn, sno-cones, cotton candy and fun-filled activities for all ages.
At the Fall Fest, guests of all ages can take a trolley ride around the campus for its sixth annual HALOween presenting all-new stories and characters. HALOween helps light up the shadows through hilarious stories and shows how God’s promises can replace fears.
Bay Life is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. Reservations for HALOween will open up online on Sunday, October 22 at www.baylife.org/fall. For more information, visit the Bay Life website or call the church at 661-3696.
Holiday Craft Bazaar
Shop for jewelry, clothing and crafts at a Holiday Craft Bazaar at Grace Community United Methodist Church at FishHawk on Saturday, November 11 from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. There is no admission fee for shoppers. There will be great gifts for all ages.
The bazaar is sponsored by the Women of Grace, and booth rental fees will support missions in the community.
Visit www.gracecraftbazaar.com.
Congregation Beth Shalom Congregants Celebrate Mitzva Day
Members of Congregation Beth Shalom will be performing many mitzvahs on Sunday, November 5 as they join together to enrich the greater Brandon community. Meeting at the synagogue on Sunday at 9 am, they will join at a nursing home, ECHO and other community locations. All are welcome to join in.
Welcome the Sabbath on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call for more information at 681-6547.
