By Jason Refermat
Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang uncover the true meaning of Christmas in A Charlie Brown Christmas Live! On Stage at the RP Funding Center on Wednesday, December 20 at 7 p.m.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live! On Stage is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character.
This Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, this live on stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life – all set to the unforgettable sounds of the Vince Guaraldi musical score.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live! On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show. It even expands the storyline into greater detail with more fun, more music, more finding the true Christmas spirit exploding into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing Christmas favorites.
Ticket prices are $42 and $31 (other fees may apply) and are available by visiting the RP Funding Center Box Office, toll-free 888-397-0100, and online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.
The RP Funding Center is located in Lakeland, off I-4 on Lime Street. The RP Funding Center is a short drive from anywhere in Central Florida. Regular box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. For ticket information, call the Box Office at (863) 834-8111 or visit www.rpfundingcenter.com.
November 15, 2017
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live! On Stage Comes To Lakeland RP Funding Center
