AJ’s Fine Wines To Host Exclusive Holiday Gift Engraving Event

By Amy Schechter
If you have not swung by AJ’s Fine Wines in Lithia, you are missing out not only on a great selection, but you are also missing the friendliest neighborhood wine, liquor, and cigar store in the area. Many Friday’s from 6-9 p.m., adults 21 and older can come by for a different tasting each week, as the store boasts a bar and patio perfect for socializing. To find out about the events, visit AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors on Facebook.
Ajay Jambhekar, the owner whose background is in accounting, relates his thoughts on why it is so important to bring the community together: “My objective is it that it is not about me; it’s about we. I believe in supporting small businesses,” and he hopes these opportunities open up an avenue for networking between professionals.
From events like these, Jambhekar is proud to offer a special engraving event compliments of Jack Daniels just in time for the holidays. Accepting pre-orders now, customers can have a personalized message engraved on 750 & 150 bottles of Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniels Single Barrel, or Woodford Reserve Bourbon. Starting at only $30, these make perfect keepsake gifts for any special occasion, holiday or business gift.
AJ’s Fine Wines also boasts a walk in humidor on site, and this year Sindicato Cigars will be present at the engraving event represented by Gene Tipton who has nearly fifty years of education and experience in the cigar industry. Jambhekar urges local professionals and community members to come for this special engraving, tasting, and cigar experience on December 20 from 6-9 p.m. where they can exchange business cards, meet neighbors, and pick up their personalized bottles. Rosati’s Chicago Pizza will also provide light hor d’oeuvres throughout the evening.
In addition to its wide selection of wines, cigars, and spirits, AJ’s offers a wide craft beer selection, gluten free options, organic beer, and a variety of your favorites. For information, contact Jambhekar at 643-6488 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
AJ’s Fine Wines is located in the Publix Plaza at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.
