Barrington Middle School FFA Chapter Achieves National Success

Staff Report
The Barrington Middle School Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter recently proved it can stand tall as one of the top FFA programs in the country. In October seven students and two advisors represented the school and Florida at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
The Barrington FFA Chapter had already been recognized by the National FFA Association as a National Premiere Chapter. During the convention, students Carter Howell and Will Haxton delivered a presentation on the Chapter’s annual Strawberry U-Pick program. On the strength of this presentation and the submitted program package, the Chapter was named the Top Premier Chapter in the Nation for Strengthening Agriculture, giving Florida its only National Champion.
This past summer, the Barrington FFA “Conduct of Chapter Meetings” team won the Florida state competition in Orlando, besting other chapters within Florida – the majority of which were high school students.
The Barrington Team earned the right to represent Florida and compete against 38 other state winners across America. Following a written exam, preliminary, semi-finals, and finals events the Barrington FFA team was named second runner-up in the United States.
The 2017 National FFA Organization Second Runners-Up Conduct of Meetings LDE team members include David Ferrell, Logan Goodyear, Will Haxton, Carter Howell, Erin McAneny, Brynne Murphy and Aidan Routh, supported by advisors Brittany Coleman and Greg Lehman and the Barrington Middle School FFA Alumni.
“Our Chapter has done so much for all of us. I’m so excited that we can give back and represent our Chapter and school in this competition,” said Will Haxton, former Barrington FFA Chapter President.
The national competition in October culminated many months of after school and weekend preparation for these students and advisors.
“These kids have taken this program and that community awareness to the top of the mountain. I’m just so proud of them,” said Greg Lehman, Agri-Science teacher and FFA Advisor at Barrington.
The Barrington Middle School FFA chapter thanks everyone who supported these students for through donations or participating in the numerous community car washes and raffles.
November 30, 2017
