Bloomingdale’s Rajun’ Bull Band Receives Superior At FBA 31 Straight Years

By Amy Fluty
The Florida Bandmaster Association (FBA) Marching MPA for District 7 was held at Gaither High School in November. The Bloomingdale High School Rajun’ Bull Band and Crimson Guard received a superior rating for the 31st year in a row.
This year the Rajun Bull Band’s show was Tales of Kings and Castles with music selections from Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, Gladiator, and Game of Thrones. Many hours of hard work were put in by the students, directors and volunteers.
The Rajun’ Bull band is under the direction of Jon Sever with Billy Sullivan and Coleen Petree directing the Crimson Guard. Band Director Sever had this to say, “The kids did a great job with the diversity of all of the storms and cancellations and for that reason, I am particularly proud of this program.”
Now that marching season has come to an end, the band will be busy preparing for upcoming events in December. On Saturday, December 9 it will participate in the Snow on 7th parade in Ybor City. This is a fun event for the whole family and will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. On Thursday, December 14, the band will perform its winter concert at Bloomingdale High School. A collection of new unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots will be made at the concert, which is sure to put a smile on your face while your donation of a toy will bring one to someone else.
Lori Brown has been a band mom and volunteer for many years. “Our family has been a part of the Rajun Bull marching band for the past nine years. Each of our three children played in the marching band all four years of high school and absolutely loved doing so. Watching the kid’s progress each season over the years has been amazing to see. The band is awesome and if you ever get the opportunity to watch them perform or to volunteer, I highly recommend you do so.”
On Saturday, January 27, 2018 the band will be holding the ‘Running of the Bulls’ 5K run at Bloomingdale High School, 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Visit www.facebook.com/bloomingdalebulls5k/. The fee for this event is $30 and you can register for the run at https://fitniche.com/event/running-bulls-5k/. Proceeds will go to the Band.
November 30, 2017
