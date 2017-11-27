Brandon Christian Church Hosts 10th Annual Craft Bazaar This December

By Kathy L. Collins
Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, is hosting its 10th Annual Craft Bazaar on Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event features only hand-crafted items. There are no commercially produced products.
Betty Dawson is the Coordinator of the Annual Craft Bazaar. Dawson said, “We have chosen to feature only hand-crafted items and do not accept commercial products. We feel this provides shoppers with a truly unique shopping experience and an opportunity to find one-of-a kind items for themselves or as gifts.”
Dawson added, “The variety of items that will be featured by our vendors is quite varied. We will have jewelry, crocheted baby items and accessories, Christmas ornaments and decorations, wood and acrylic pens, beef and bacon jerky, pet accessories, cigar box purses, bees wax cosmetics, soap and much more.”
This year, attendees can listen to Christmas music performed by Simply Strings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will also be bake sale items including cookies, breads and more. Lunch items will include hot dogs, BBQ, chips and drinks (water, soda and coffee).
The 10th Annual Craft Bazaar is free to attend and there is no cost to park.
Participating vendors receive their booth space, assistance setting up, free coffee during set up time and computer files with advertising materials. There will be vendors located both inside the church and outside on the lovely grounds of Brandon Christian Church.
This is a fundraiser for the church. Dawson explained, “Funds raised are used to support our church building. Part of the mission of our church is to provide space for a variety of groups in our community to have a meeting space. The groups include Boy Scouts and support and recovery groups. There are over 30 groups that use our church. In addition, other congregations meet in our facilities.”
Brandon Christian Church also actively supports the community through participation in Meals on Wheels. Since 2002, church members have prepared meals for 30 to 40 clients each week. Brandon Christian Church is also an active supporter of Family Promise.
Please visit www.brandonchristianchurch.org or call Dawson at 404-9393 or email bazaar@dawsoncrew.com.
