Camp Cristina Is Host Site For Making Strides For Mental Health 3K Walk/Run

Staff Report
The Hillsborough County affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Hillsborough) will host its second Making Strides for Mental Health 3K Walk/Run on Saturday, November 4, at YMCA Camp Cristina in Riverview.
Funds raised through the family-friendly event will help the non-profit organization continue to provide a wide range of support to area residents living with a mental illness and their loved ones.
The organization has support groups and programs available to help residents who are feeling especially stressed due to news of the Las Vegas shooting tragedy as well as the recent hurricanes that impacted Florida.
During the first week of October, which is national Mental Illness Awareness Week, the organization is especially urging residents to consider the resources available through NAMI Hillsborough.
NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots organization dedicated to “stomping out stigma” related to mental illness and increasing the quality of life for those affected by mental illness through support, education and advocacy.
Last year, NAMI Hillsborough’s inaugural event drew hundreds of participants to Camp Cristina and raised thousands of dollars for local programs, which include free support groups and signature educational courses for anyone living with a mental illness and their family members.
NAMI Hillsborough also operates a resources referral phone line.
“It’s time to stop stigmatizing mental health struggles and talk about how we are going to support the millions of Florida residents who are impacted by such a prevalent health concern,” said Ashley Wynn, president of NAMI Florida.
“Florida is currently 51st in spending on mental health care, spending less than 49 states and the District of Columbia. We cannot afford to stay quiet or sit idly by,’’ she added.
Community partners, agencies and individuals can sign up now to support this year’s Making Strides event. Sponsors are needed as well as teams for the walk/run.
For information,, email namihillsborough.2017walkrun@gmail.com.
To set up a team online, visit www.firstgiving.com/NAMIhillsborough/2017NAMIHills.
