Christmas Day, Eve & Holiday Services Offered By Local Area Churches

By Michelle Colesanti
Who: Bay Life Church
What: Join The Angels Christmas Service
When: Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 24 at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. with no morning service.
Where: 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon
Description: Bay Life Church will host four Christmas Eve services on Saturday and Sunday featuring classic carols and new favorites, a beautiful Christmas tree for family portraits, a family-friendly seasonal game and a powerful message of hope from Pastor Mark Saunders.
Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church—Apollo Beach Campus
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: Sunday, December 24 with candlelight services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with regular children and youth programs at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services.
Where: Apollo Beach Campus at 408 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.
Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church—Brandon Campus
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: Sunday, December 24 at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Where: Brandon Campus located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon
Description: Join Bell Shoals for a message about Christmas Eve in heaven from Dr. Stephen Rummage.
Who: Centerpoint Church
What: “A Simple Christmas” Christmas Eve Services
When: Sunday, December 24 at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 Noon, 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Where: 1801 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico
Description: There will be full children’s programming offered during the 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12 Noon service times. Nursery care is available only (for children up to 4 years) during the 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. services.
Who: The Chapel at Fishhawk
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: Sunday, December 24 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. for ‘Pajamas and Pancakes’ (family service) and a candlelight service at 6 p.m. with nursery and pre-K childcare.
Where: 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia
Description: For the Sunday morning services, “The Morning Before Christmas” is a family story that will prepare us for Christmas day. We will have a pancake breakfast all morning and encourage families to come dressed in pajamas to celebrate Christmas Eve. Pajamas are encouraged, but not required. The candlelight service at 6 p.m. will be an interactive message of music and teaching that will prepare our hearts to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Who: The Crossing Church
What: A Christmas Film and Production of A Story of Promise
When:
Saturday, December 23 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Sunday, December 24 at 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
SouthShore Campus
Sunday, December 24 at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Where: Tampa Campus is located at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr. in Tampa, and SouthShore Campus is located at 3058 E. College Ave. in Ruskin.
Description: Come hear the traditional Christmas story from a new perspective. In our first Christmas film, The Crossing Church will tell the story of Jesus’ birth through the eyes of Simeon. Live music and this special film will be woven together along with carol singing, candle lighting and a message from our Lead Pastor Greg Dumas.
Who: Destiny Church
What: Christmas Celebration
When: Sunday, December 24 at 10:30 a.m.
Where: 2322 11th Ave. SE in Ruskin
Description: The Christmas Celebration will focus on the life of Jesus from His birth in a manger to His death on the cross.
Who: First Baptist Church Brandon
What: Christmas Eve Service
When: Sunday, December 24 at 5 p.m. with prelude music beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Where: 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon
Who: First Baptist Church of Riverview
What: Christmas Eve Service
When: Sunday, December 24 at 10:45 a.m.
Where: 8626 US Hwy 301 S. in Riverview
Who: Grace Baptist Church
What: Christmas at Grace
When: December 24 at 11 a.m.
Where: 2909 John Moore Rd. in Brandon
Description: A beautiful service is planned full of singing carols, reading the Christmas story and more. Every child who attends will return home with a present.
Who: Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: Sunday, December 24 Rite II with music at 10 a.m., Family Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Festive Eucharist with a 10 p.m. musical prelude
Who: Journey Church
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: On Sunday, December 24 at 9 a.m. and a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
Where: 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon
Where: 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico
Who: Lighthouse Revival Center
What: Christmas Eve Service
When: Sunday, December 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview
Who: Limona Village Chapel
What: Christmas in Brandon
When: Sunday, December 24 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon
Description: Christmas in Brandon is a community Christmas Eve worship experience. We will sing familiar Christmas tunes and share the Christmas story together.
Who: New Hope United Methodist Church
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: Sunday, December 24 at 9:30 a.m. modern worship, 11 a.m. blended worship service with a separate Hispanic worship service, 5 p.m. family service and 7 p.m. modern worship.
Where: 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.
Who: Next Level Church
What: Christmas Eve Service
When: Sunday, December 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia
Who: Riverstone Church
What: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service
When: Sunday, December 24t at 6 p.m.
Where: 12011 East Bay Rd. in Gibsonton
Who: Ruskin United Methodist Church
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: Sunday, December 24 at 10 a.m. for the Christmas Cantata titled Sing with the Angels and Sunday, December 24 at 6:30 p.m. for a traditional candlelight service
Where: 105 4th Av. NW in Ruskin
Who: Saint Andrew’s United Methodist Church
What: Christmas Eve Services The Light of the Whole World
When: Sunday, December 24 with morning worship 10 a.m., family service at 4:30 p.m., contemporary service 6:30 p.m., traditional service at 8:30 p.m. and a traditional service with communion at 11 p.m.
Where: 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon
Who: Saint Anne Catholic Church
What: Christmas Masses
When: Saturday, December 23 with Mass at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. with Reconciliation until 12 Noon and Vigil Mass at 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 24 with Masses at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., children’s choirs at 3:30 p.m. with family Mass at 4 p.m., choral singing at 6 p.m. with Mass at 6:30 p.m., Spanish Mass and Posada Procession at 9 p.m. and youth choir at 11:45 p.m. with Mass at 12 Midnight; Monday, December 25 with Christmas Mass at 8a.m., 10 a.m. and 12 Noon.
Where: 106 11th. Ave. N.E. in Ruskin.
Who: Saint Stephen Catholic Church
What: Christmas Masses at St. Stephen
When: Sunday, December 24 Masses at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 12 Midnight and Christmas Day Masses at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. only
Where: 10118 Saint Stephen Cir. in Riverview
Description: Come worship Jesus, God’s Greatest Gift. All are welcome.
Who: South Brandon Worship Center
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: Sunday, December 24 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Where: 4929 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico
Description: Join us for a reflective time of acoustic worship, as we retell the story of the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, through word and song.
Who: Southside Baptist Church
What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
When: Sunday, December 24 at 6 p.m.
Where: 415 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon
Who: United Methodist Church of Sun City
What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
When: Sunday, December 24 with the contemporary service at 4 p.m., traditional services at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and a communion service at 10 p.m.
Where: 1210 Del Webb Blvd. West in Sun City Center
Description: Join us this Christmas season and restore your hope.
