Christmas Town™ Returns To Busch Gardens® With Family Favorites & More

Staff Report
Christmas Town™ returns to Busch Gardens® with twinkling lights, Yuletide shows, holiday shopping, Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland and of course a visit from the big man himself—Santa Claus.
The annual holiday tradition takes place on 25 select dates from Sunday, November 19 to Sunday, December 31. Christmas Town is included with an annual pass, Fun Card or daily admission to the park.
New this year is A Story Time Breakfast with Rudolph at the Dragon Fire Grill. As guests enjoy stories from the famous Red-Nosed Reindeer, they dine on waffles, French toast, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pastries and more.
Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland returns with its beloved television characters that bring to life the scenes from the television screen. This year Sam the Snowman joins the cast of Rudolph, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and Bumble at the Winter Wonderland located in Celestial Crossing.
Guests can also expect the return of Santa’s House presented by Coca-Cola®, where families encounter busy little elves preparing for Christmas. Families can meet and take photos with Santa in his private study.
The Christmas Town Village will feature savory treats and Yuletide sweets with a brand-new Holiday Culinary Sampler. The sampler will feature delectable creations from the Christmas Town holiday menus to allow guests to sample multiple specialty items.
Also, new this year is the Three Kings Celebration, which will be held on Monday, January 1 through Saturday, January 6. Busch Gardens unfolds the famed journey to the humble town of Bethlehem. This cultural celebration boasts authentic Latin flavors found only during the holidays, live entertainment honoring the three Wise Men and Busch Gardens’ dazzling display of twinkling Yuletide lights.
Nestled between beautifully lit trees and roaring with excitement, some of the best views of Christmas Town can be found atop Florida’s top thrill rides, including the family spin coaster, Cobra’s Curse™.
From world-class roller coasters and Broadway-style entertainment to one-of-a-kind, up-close animal encounters, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay continues to deliver some of the biggest thrills anywhere.
For a complete list of seasonal sights and unforgettable Yuletide experiences, visit ChristmasTown.com. Christmas Town also offers great opportunities for groups looking to book a unique holiday party.
For details, call the Busch Gardens Events Team at 987-5523.
Plus, be the first to know about new events, special deals and future announcements by following the park's blog at BuschGardensTampaBlog.com, or follow Busch Gardens on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.
November 2, 2017
Christmas Town™ Returns To Busch Gardens® With Family Favorites & More
