Cirque du Soleil Announces New Touring Show Under The Big Top, VOLTA

Staff Report
Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to announce a new production that will premiere Wednesday, February 14, 2018 and running through Sunday, March 4 at the Tampa Greyhound Track.
Cirque du Soleil VOLTATM, written and directed by Bastien Alexandre and with Jean Guibert as the director of creation. International electronic group M83 as composer and musical director brings his space-age future pop sound to the Cirque du Soleil stage for the first time ever. The show will be presented under the Big Top at the Tampa Greyhound Track. The name VOLTA refers to a sudden about-face, a change in emotion or idea often used in poetry. It also speaks to the jolt of energy delivered through the show.
VOLTA tells a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail. Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports, the show weaves the adrenaline rush of acrobatics into a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score.
VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one’s true potential, and the power of the group to make that possible. It celebrates freedom as a movement.
WAZ, a popular game show host, has lost touch with his inner self in the pursuit of fame, pulling others in the trap of instant glory. But as doubt sets in, WAZ is enlightened by childhood memories as he encounters ‘free spirits’ who open doors to his inner soul he has long kept shut. On his high-voltage search for meaning, will WAZ find the courage to relinquish his fame, reconnect with his true self, and shine bright?
VOLTA is Cirque du Soleil’s 41st original production since 1984, and its 18th show presented under the Big Top. The company has brought wonder and delight to more than 160 million spectators in more than 400 cities on six continents. Cirque du Soleil has close to 4,000 employees, including 1,300 performing artists from close to 50 different countries.
The Tampa Greyhound track is located at 8300 N. Nebraska Ave. Tickets are available to purchase now by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-924-7783. Tickets are available starting from $37. Visit on Facebook at Facebook.com/VOLTA.
November 30, 2017
Cirque du Soleil Announces New Touring Show Under The Big Top, VOLTA
