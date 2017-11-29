By Amanda Boston
The multiple Dove Award-winning band Tenth Avenue North and Compassion International present the ‘Decade The Halls’ Tour at The Crossing Church in Tampa on Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m.
The band will perform songs from its newly released Christmas album Decade The Halls, featuring traditional Christmas music that has been stylistically arranged to different decades. The tour also features Grammy® nominee Zach Williams, known for his number one hit Chain Breaker and Dove Award-winning artist Meredith Andrews.
General admission purchased online is $27 per person or $37 per person if purchased at the door. A VIP early entry ticket is available for $60 per person, which includes VIP seating, a pre-show meet and greet and a photo opportunity with Tenth Avenue North. For groups of 10 or more, discounted tickets are $21 per person. Tickets can be purchased through the Joy FM’s website.
The Crossing Church is located at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr. in Tampa. For more information or to order tickets by phone, call 855-223-1008. Visit The Crossing Church website at wearecrossing.com.
Related
November 29, 2017
Contemporary Christian Band Tenth Avenue North Will Perform At The Crossing Church
By Amanda Boston
The multiple Dove Award-winning band Tenth Avenue North and Compassion International present the ‘Decade The Halls’ Tour at The Crossing Church in Tampa on Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m.
The band will perform songs from its newly released Christmas album Decade The Halls, featuring traditional Christmas music that has been stylistically arranged to different decades. The tour also features Grammy® nominee Zach Williams, known for his number one hit Chain Breaker and Dove Award-winning artist Meredith Andrews.
General admission purchased online is $27 per person or $37 per person if purchased at the door. A VIP early entry ticket is available for $60 per person, which includes VIP seating, a pre-show meet and greet and a photo opportunity with Tenth Avenue North. For groups of 10 or more, discounted tickets are $21 per person. Tickets can be purchased through the Joy FM’s website.
The Crossing Church is located at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr. in Tampa. For more information or to order tickets by phone, call 855-223-1008. Visit The Crossing Church website at wearecrossing.com.
Related
By Amanda Boston Activities, Christian Voice Monthly, Events, Holiday Story