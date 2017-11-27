Daley & Associates Provides World-Class Medical Care In A Personal Way

By Nick Nahas
Dr. Andrew Daley has always had a passion for helping his patients. As a result, he formed his own traditional internal medical practice, Daley & Associates Prime Medical Tampa Bay, in 2013 in Bradenton. In 2015, he opened his second location in Brandon, where he currently lives. “We want to treat the patient as if they are a part of a larger family,” Daley said. “My practice extends beyond the four walls; it also extends care to the outpatients’ home.”
Since graduating from medical school at the University of Connecticut in 1997, he has been practicing medicine for over 20 years. Daley, an Air Force veteran, moved to the Brandon area when he was assigned to MacDill Air Force Base back in 2003. He was a major in the Air Force, as well as a physician and Chief of Internal Medicine. Before he started his own practice, he was a managing partner at Cornerstone Medicare of Brandon for eight years.
Daley has had a decorated career in the medical field. He currently sits on the board at Brandon Regional Hospital and has chaired the Diabetes Performance Improvements Committee. Daley was also past chair and is a current member of the Hospital Board of Trustees. He is currently Chairman of the Quality Council and was the Chief of Staff of Brandon Regional Hospital.
According to the website, patients of Daley & Associates enjoy a full range of comprehensive health services, including preventative health and wellness counseling and diabetic teaching. The electronic medical records used by the practice ensure efficient access and accurate safekeeping while maintaining the highest standards for the privacy and security of records. Dr. Daley is currently accepting new patients.
For customers’ convenience, most commercial insurance, including Aetna, AvMed, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, CIGNA, Humana, Tricare, and United Healthcare are accepted. Traditional Medicare as well as the following Medicare Advantage plans: Aetna, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, CIGNA, Freedom Healthcare, Humana PPO, and United Healthcare Medicare Complete are also accepted.
“I’d like to feel like I am a part of something much bigger,” said Daley. “I’d like the opportunity to give the kind of care that my family and I have received in the past.”
For more information call Dr. Daley’s office at 530-0903.
