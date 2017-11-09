Durant Presents Alice In Wonderland, Golf Classic & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
County Swim Championships/ Conference Finals
Durant High School Varsity Swim Coach, Joanne Rohlfsen surprised folks by bringing a competitive team of 22 qualifiers to this year’s Hillsborough County Swim Championships. The Women’s Team finished strong in 3rd place overall. Their efforts were led by senior and two time State Champion Katie Vasiloff, who finished 2nd in the 100 fly and 3rd in the 50 freestyle. Teammate and Sophomore Morgan Shinault won the 200IM convincingly by more than four seconds over her nearest competitor and was runner-up in the 100 backstroke. Emily and Samantha Garrigues, as well as the Women’s 200 free relay also contributed critical points toward the team’s successful outing. The Durant Men finished 7th overall, with strong performances turned in by Freshman Conner Coronado, finishing 3rd in the 200IM and 4th in the 200 freestyle, as well as Seniors Zach Hand and Sean Kavanough, who also finished top 8 in their individual events.
Local Baseball Teams And The Stein & Vine Team Up For Breast Cancer Awareness Month
During October, USA Stars – 9U, 11U and 12U baseball teams purchased pink shirts which the boys wore through the month. Each player was asked to pay $20 for their shirt.
The Stein & Vine supported the teams and offered to buy the shirts, a total of 30. In return the boys were asked that the money still be collected from the families and that it would be donated on behalf of the to the Bella Plaza goes Pink event, where a check was presented on October 21.
Alice in Wonderland To Be Performed At Durant High School
Students at Durant High School will be performing a one act show, Alice in Wonderland on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m. in the Durant High School auditorium. The high school is located at 4748 Cougar Path in Plant City.
The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for students. Children 5 and under are free. Refreshments and candy will be sold for $1 each.
Local Civil Air Patrol Group Participates In Wreaths Across America
The Civil Air Patrol is an Air Force Auxiliary Force for civilians and young people wanting to serve their country. It participates in Wreaths Across America every year where wreaths are sold that will be placed on Veteran’s graves across the country in National Cemeteries. On December 16, these cadets along with many thousands of others unload semi trucks loaded full of wreaths donated by people like you and me and actually place each of these wreaths individually on graves. Wreaths cost $15 each and will go to a worthy cause. You can purchase multiples and corporate packages are also available. The donation is tax deductible.
If you would like to place an order online, visit donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org. You can also ask for a specific person to receive a wreath if you have a veteran in your life laid to rest at a National Cemetery. There are also options to request wreaths in honor of” a Veteran still living or in memory of a veteran that has passed away, or just purchase wreaths with no special indications.
Locally, Paula Drennan’s son is in the Civil Air Patrol Group and will be glad to pick up your monetary donation. Call her at 421-0526 if you would like to donate or have any questions.
You are also welcome to help with the wreath distribution at any local National Cemeteries. The closest is the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Resurrection Knights Of Columbus Fall Golf Classic
The Resurrection Knights of Columbus Council #15675 will sponsor a Fall Golf Classic on Saturday, November 18 at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Registration and lunch will take place at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. Shotgun Start –Scramble. Prizes and dinner will follow.
The entry fee is $75 per person. Call Bill Churchilll at 220-7736 or Fran Nason at 641-9109 for more information.
