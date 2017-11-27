Enjoy Local Family Theater & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Discounted Prices Offered To Florida Residents At Clearwater Marine Aquarium
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is offering special admission prices to Florida residents through the end of November. The cost is $14.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids 12 and under. Children 2 and under are free. Show your valid Florida ID at the ticket window to redeem.
Be sure to check out all of the Animal Care Experiences and updated Boat Tours to complete your CMA adventure.
The Aquarium is located at 249 Windward Passage in Clearwater. Call 727-441-1790 or visit www.seewinter.com.
Local Civil Air Patrol Group Participates In Wreaths Across America
The Civil Air Patrol is an Air Force Auxiliary Force for civilians and young people wanting to serve their country. It participates in Wreaths Across America every year where wreaths are sold that will be placed on Veteran’s graves across the country in National Cemeteries.
On December 16, these cadets along with many thousands of others unload semi trucks loaded full of wreaths donated by people like you and me and actually place each of these wreaths individually on graves. Wreaths cost $15 each and will go to a worthy cause. You can purchase multiples and corporate packages are also available. The donation is tax deductible.
If you would like to place an order online, visit their website. You can also ask for a specific person to receive a wreath if you have a veteran in your life laid to rest at a National Cemetery.
There are also options to request wreaths in honor of” a Veteran still living or in memory of a veteran that has passed away, or just purchase wreaths with no special indications.
Locally, Paula Drennan’s son is in the Civil Air Patrol Group and will be glad to pick up your monetary donation. Call her at 421-0526 if you would like to donate or have any questions.
You are also welcome to help with the wreath distribution at any local National Cemeteries. The closest is the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Alice in Wonderland To Be Performed At Durant High School
Students at Durant High School will be performing a one act show, Alice in Wonderland on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m. in the Durant High School auditorium. The high school is located at 4748 Cougar Path in Plant City.
The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for students. Children 5 and under are free. Refreshments and candy will be sold for $1 each.
Bring The Family To Enjoy Florida Academy of Performing Arts Performances Of Annie, Jr. and Elf, Jr.
Tickets are on sale now for Annie, Jr. on Friday-Sunday, December 1-3 and on Friday-Sunday, December 8-10 for Elf, Jr. at the Florida Academy of Performing Arts – Music Showcase.
Come out and support the arts program in our community.
Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, Call 685-5998 or visit www.faopa.org.
Vanish Point Slides Into Adventure Island In 2018
Guests are in for the slide of their lives when Adventure Island® Tampa Bay’s new epic drop slide, Vanish Point®, opens in March 2018.
Inspired by the point on a wave where water and gravity form a perfect partnership, the crest of this 70-ft. tower challenges you with two 425 ft. wave paths. Step into one of two skyboxes, and face your fears as the floor disappears beneath you. Or, get horizontal on a 455-ft. long slide ending with a high speed finale.
Vanish Point will be located at the center of the park next to another family-favorite thrill slide, Colossal Curl™.
Visit AdventureIsland.com for more information. Follow the Adventure Island Facebook page and join the conversation with #VowToVanish @AdventureIsland on Twitter.
Ever Wonder About How To Choose Healthcare Insurance? or What is The difference Between HMO’s PPO’s, Medicare?
Join Us at Healthy Bodies Medical and Dental Center to Learn The Basics About Health Insurance on Tuesday, November 28 at 6 p.m. We Will Teach You Health Insurance and What You Should Know Before Choosing Your Health Insurance. Location: Healthy Bodies Medical and Dental Center 3415 Brook Crossing Drive Brandon, Florida 33511.
Holiday Open House At Counter Balance Therapy
Counter Balance Therapy is holding an Open House on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 114 Pauls Dr. in Brandon. The center’s mission is to provide a quiet, peaceful space where like-minded people can come together, unwind and feel rejuvenated through a variety of massage modalities and Yoga, away from daily stresses.
Ronda, Susan and the staff at Counter Balance Therapy would like to welcome the community, neighbors, clients and friends to come together for a Holiday Open House. Join in for a fun-filled day of complimentary food, refreshments, massages, and Yoga classes. Bring your mat or one will be supplied for you. Special package deals will be offered on this day only.
Related
November 27, 2017
Enjoy Local Family Theater & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Discounted Prices Offered To Florida Residents At Clearwater Marine Aquarium
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is offering special admission prices to Florida residents through the end of November. The cost is $14.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids 12 and under. Children 2 and under are free. Show your valid Florida ID at the ticket window to redeem.
Be sure to check out all of the Animal Care Experiences and updated Boat Tours to complete your CMA adventure.
The Aquarium is located at 249 Windward Passage in Clearwater. Call 727-441-1790 or visit www.seewinter.com.
Local Civil Air Patrol Group Participates In Wreaths Across America
The Civil Air Patrol is an Air Force Auxiliary Force for civilians and young people wanting to serve their country. It participates in Wreaths Across America every year where wreaths are sold that will be placed on Veteran’s graves across the country in National Cemeteries.
On December 16, these cadets along with many thousands of others unload semi trucks loaded full of wreaths donated by people like you and me and actually place each of these wreaths individually on graves. Wreaths cost $15 each and will go to a worthy cause. You can purchase multiples and corporate packages are also available. The donation is tax deductible.
If you would like to place an order online, visit their website. You can also ask for a specific person to receive a wreath if you have a veteran in your life laid to rest at a National Cemetery.
There are also options to request wreaths in honor of” a Veteran still living or in memory of a veteran that has passed away, or just purchase wreaths with no special indications.
Locally, Paula Drennan’s son is in the Civil Air Patrol Group and will be glad to pick up your monetary donation. Call her at 421-0526 if you would like to donate or have any questions.
You are also welcome to help with the wreath distribution at any local National Cemeteries. The closest is the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Alice in Wonderland To Be Performed At Durant High School
Students at Durant High School will be performing a one act show, Alice in Wonderland on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m. in the Durant High School auditorium. The high school is located at 4748 Cougar Path in Plant City.
The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for students. Children 5 and under are free. Refreshments and candy will be sold for $1 each.
Bring The Family To Enjoy Florida Academy of Performing Arts Performances Of Annie, Jr. and Elf, Jr.
Tickets are on sale now for Annie, Jr. on Friday-Sunday, December 1-3 and on Friday-Sunday, December 8-10 for Elf, Jr. at the Florida Academy of Performing Arts – Music Showcase.
Come out and support the arts program in our community.
Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, Call 685-5998 or visit www.faopa.org.
Vanish Point Slides Into Adventure Island In 2018
Guests are in for the slide of their lives when Adventure Island® Tampa Bay’s new epic drop slide, Vanish Point®, opens in March 2018.
Inspired by the point on a wave where water and gravity form a perfect partnership, the crest of this 70-ft. tower challenges you with two 425 ft. wave paths. Step into one of two skyboxes, and face your fears as the floor disappears beneath you. Or, get horizontal on a 455-ft. long slide ending with a high speed finale.
Vanish Point will be located at the center of the park next to another family-favorite thrill slide, Colossal Curl™.
Visit AdventureIsland.com for more information. Follow the Adventure Island Facebook page and join the conversation with #VowToVanish @AdventureIsland on Twitter.
Ever Wonder About How To Choose Healthcare Insurance? or What is The difference Between HMO’s PPO’s, Medicare?
Join Us at Healthy Bodies Medical and Dental Center to Learn The Basics About Health Insurance on Tuesday, November 28 at 6 p.m. We Will Teach You Health Insurance and What You Should Know Before Choosing Your Health Insurance. Location: Healthy Bodies Medical and Dental Center 3415 Brook Crossing Drive Brandon, Florida 33511.
Holiday Open House At Counter Balance Therapy
Counter Balance Therapy is holding an Open House on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 114 Pauls Dr. in Brandon. The center’s mission is to provide a quiet, peaceful space where like-minded people can come together, unwind and feel rejuvenated through a variety of massage modalities and Yoga, away from daily stresses.
Ronda, Susan and the staff at Counter Balance Therapy would like to welcome the community, neighbors, clients and friends to come together for a Holiday Open House. Join in for a fun-filled day of complimentary food, refreshments, massages, and Yoga classes. Bring your mat or one will be supplied for you. Special package deals will be offered on this day only.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Brandon, Community, Events, Press Releases