Eye On Business: November 2017 Bloomingdale/FishHawk

Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Dr. Laura Bridges Selected for Tampa Bay Journal’s Annual Up & Comers Under 40 List
Having access to a skilled and caring dentist can do wonders for a patient’s life, from encouraging good dental health all the way to helping solve existing dental concerns in as painless and less disruptive a way possible.
By all accounts Dr. Laura Bridges is filling this kind of role with her Valrico practice, Bridges Dental. She was recently selected for the Tampa Bay Journal’s annual Up & Comers Under 40 List, one of just 60 Tampa professionals recognized in a field of over 400 entrees. The list represents the best in business people on the rise serving the Tampa Bay area.
“I’m devoted to providing the best in dental services to this community which means so much to me,” commented Dr. Bridges.
“It’s an honor to be named alongside so many truly impressive business leaders by the Tampa Bay Journal and I’m beyond grateful to the judges and, especially, to my patients, staff and family for making this kind of success possible.”
Bridges Dental offer a wide range of dental services including crowns, bridges and fillings, cosmetic dentistry, root canals, dentures, teeth whitening, gum treatment, and extractions.
The office is located at 3646 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 654-3399 or visit www.bridgesdental.com.
Professional Green Cleaning Maid Services Provided By SolMaids Services
SolMaids Services LLC, owned by Bernardo and Vivian Gonzalez, is a family-owned and operated maid service with professional green cleaning maid services.
“We have earned our clients’ trust. With a reputation for providing professional, reliable maid services that are also affordable, we are also committed to protecting your homes and our earth by using products and methods that are green for the planet and safe for your family.” The staff is trained in the latest green cleaning methods and each maid is carefully screened, bonded and insured. Discover for yourself what homeowners have come to enjoy; exceptionally clean, green maid service.
Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 392-1813 for a free quote or visit www.solmaidsservices.com to see how you can get free cleaning.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
20/20 Window Cleaning Announces Its Sister Company 20/20 Soft Wash
What is 20/20 Soft Wash? A new company using soft washing as an alternative to pressure washing. Soft washing uses water-based, biodegradable chemicals to emulsify dirt, grime and algae while sanitizing the surface. Its 100 percent biodegradable chemicals do not damage your property or plants. Also, soft washing uses one-third the water of pressure washing and lasts four to six times longer than pressure washing.
One of its specialties is roof cleaning—in particular, those black ‘stains’ on your roof, which is algae feeding on the limestone filler in asphalt shingles. Unlike pressure washing, which can cause further damage to the roof, the Softwash Systems™ use low-pressure pumps and biodegradable cleaners to remove mold, mildew, algae, moss, and airborne contaminants like road grime and sand.
Soft washing is also ideal for cleaning gutters, soffits, pool cages, lanais, fences, decks, patio furniture and much more. From the roof to the driveway, 20/20 Soft Wash can help your home look its best. To get a free estimate, call 863-644-4000.
For information, visit www.20-20windowcleaning.com. The office is located at 6155 S. Florida Ave. Suite 3 in Lakeland and is opened Monday to Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Elementary School Tutoring Offered
Local resident Jacqueline Adkins is now offering elementary tutoring services for grades K-6.
Adkins said, “I would love the opportunity to work with your amazing child to help him/her grow academically. The benefits of working with one student at a time are profound: I can determine what method of learning works best for them and tailor my instruction towards those concepts that are both relevant and interesting to their everyday lives.”
Adkins has 12 years experience as an elementary teacher in the Hillsborough County schools. She holds a Masters Degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelors Degree in Psychology.
Contact Adkins at 956-6895 or JacquiA949@aol.com.
Related
November 1, 2017
Eye On Business: November 2017 Bloomingdale/FishHawk
Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Dr. Laura Bridges Selected for Tampa Bay Journal’s Annual Up & Comers Under 40 List
Having access to a skilled and caring dentist can do wonders for a patient’s life, from encouraging good dental health all the way to helping solve existing dental concerns in as painless and less disruptive a way possible.
By all accounts Dr. Laura Bridges is filling this kind of role with her Valrico practice, Bridges Dental. She was recently selected for the Tampa Bay Journal’s annual Up & Comers Under 40 List, one of just 60 Tampa professionals recognized in a field of over 400 entrees. The list represents the best in business people on the rise serving the Tampa Bay area.
“I’m devoted to providing the best in dental services to this community which means so much to me,” commented Dr. Bridges.
“It’s an honor to be named alongside so many truly impressive business leaders by the Tampa Bay Journal and I’m beyond grateful to the judges and, especially, to my patients, staff and family for making this kind of success possible.”
Bridges Dental offer a wide range of dental services including crowns, bridges and fillings, cosmetic dentistry, root canals, dentures, teeth whitening, gum treatment, and extractions.
The office is located at 3646 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 654-3399 or visit www.bridgesdental.com.
Professional Green Cleaning Maid Services Provided By SolMaids Services
SolMaids Services LLC, owned by Bernardo and Vivian Gonzalez, is a family-owned and operated maid service with professional green cleaning maid services.
“We have earned our clients’ trust. With a reputation for providing professional, reliable maid services that are also affordable, we are also committed to protecting your homes and our earth by using products and methods that are green for the planet and safe for your family.” The staff is trained in the latest green cleaning methods and each maid is carefully screened, bonded and insured. Discover for yourself what homeowners have come to enjoy; exceptionally clean, green maid service.
Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 392-1813 for a free quote or visit www.solmaidsservices.com to see how you can get free cleaning.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
20/20 Window Cleaning Announces Its Sister Company 20/20 Soft Wash
What is 20/20 Soft Wash? A new company using soft washing as an alternative to pressure washing. Soft washing uses water-based, biodegradable chemicals to emulsify dirt, grime and algae while sanitizing the surface. Its 100 percent biodegradable chemicals do not damage your property or plants. Also, soft washing uses one-third the water of pressure washing and lasts four to six times longer than pressure washing.
One of its specialties is roof cleaning—in particular, those black ‘stains’ on your roof, which is algae feeding on the limestone filler in asphalt shingles. Unlike pressure washing, which can cause further damage to the roof, the Softwash Systems™ use low-pressure pumps and biodegradable cleaners to remove mold, mildew, algae, moss, and airborne contaminants like road grime and sand.
Soft washing is also ideal for cleaning gutters, soffits, pool cages, lanais, fences, decks, patio furniture and much more. From the roof to the driveway, 20/20 Soft Wash can help your home look its best. To get a free estimate, call 863-644-4000.
For information, visit www.20-20windowcleaning.com. The office is located at 6155 S. Florida Ave. Suite 3 in Lakeland and is opened Monday to Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Elementary School Tutoring Offered
Local resident Jacqueline Adkins is now offering elementary tutoring services for grades K-6.
Adkins said, “I would love the opportunity to work with your amazing child to help him/her grow academically. The benefits of working with one student at a time are profound: I can determine what method of learning works best for them and tailor my instruction towards those concepts that are both relevant and interesting to their everyday lives.”
Adkins has 12 years experience as an elementary teacher in the Hillsborough County schools. She holds a Masters Degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelors Degree in Psychology.
Contact Adkins at 956-6895 or JacquiA949@aol.com.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business