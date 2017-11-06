Eye On Business: November 2017 Riverview/ Apollo Beach

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor – michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Southwest Florida Rheumatology Provides Quality Treatments And Promotes Quality Of Life
Since 2010, Southwest Florida Rheumatology has been striving to provide its patients with comprehensive and current disease care management plans. Patients suffering from chronic rheumatologic disease know that patient care is not only about delivering quality treatments but also about improving the quality of life. By combining the latest technology and promoting the wellness of the individual, Southwest Florida Rheumatology delivers high-quality individualized care plans to each of its patients. The office offers medications, supplements, IV infusions, ultrasounds, lab evaluations, lifestyle education and more.
Dr. Priya Reddy is the owner of Southwest Florida Rheumatology. Before opening the Riverview office, she worked as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Rheumatology at the University of South Florida. She continues to teach and train Internal Medicine residents as the Faculty and Curriculum Coordinator for the USF Brandon Regional Hospital Residency Program. The office is located at 11954 Boyette Rd in Riverview. Call 672-2243 or visit www.swflrheum.com.
Dr. Laura Bridges Selected For Tampa Bay Journal’s Annual Up & Comers Under 40 List
Having access to a skilled and caring dentist can do wonders for a patient’s life, from encouraging good dental health all the way to helping solve existing dental concerns in as painless and less disruptive a way possible.
By all accounts Dr. Laura Bridges is filling this kind of role with her Valrico practice, Bridges Dental. She was recently selected for the Tampa Bay Journal’s annual Up & Comers Under 40 List, one of just 60 Tampa professionals recognized in a field of over 400 entrees.
“I’m devoted to providing the best in dental services to this community which means so much to me,” commented Dr. Bridges.
“It’s an honor to be named alongside so many truly impressive business leaders by the Tampa Bay Journal and I’m beyond grateful to the judges and, especially, to my patients, staff and family for making this kind of success possible.”
The office is located at 3646 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 654-3399 or visit www.bridgesdental.com.
South Bay Hospital Opens New Outpatient Imaging Center
On October 2, South Bay Hospital opened a new Outpatient Imaging Center on its main campus as part of recent ICU/PCU patient tower renovation efforts to provide new and updated services to Sun City Center and surrounding areas. The new center features a boutique spa-like atmosphere with quiet healing colors and patient privacy design elements.
The Outpatient Imaging Center also offers advanced diagnostic services provided by certified technologists and read by expertly trained radiologists in a new comfortable, modern location fully supported by acute care hospital surgical and inpatient services.
Specific features include private patient dressing rooms, a private consultation room and state of the art imaging technology including mammography, ultrasound and dexa. The entrance is readily accessible through the front lobby with convenient waiting areas and a private registration area allowing for easy check in. South Bay Hospital Outpatient Imaging Center is also accredited by the American College of Radiology in Mammography and Ultrasound.
Services include: Bone Density Dexa Scans, Breast MRI, Breast Needle Localization, Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy and Mapping, Screening and Diagnostic Mammography, Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsies and Ultrasound Imaging.
To schedule an outpatient imaging appointment, please call, 1-866-463-7002. For more information, call 634-0172 or visit SouthBayHospital.com.
Winn Dixie Store #2475 Celebrates Facelift
The Winn Dixie store on US Hwy. 301 at the entrance to Lake St. Charles has completed its facelift and is ready to continue serving its community. Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members, along with vendors, family and customers of Winn Dixie showed up on August 24 to celebrate the new look. Hillsborough County Commissioner Dr. Stacy White, who is a former Pharmacist for Winn Dixie, was also at the event to extend his congratulations and share his fond memories with the crowd.
Just days after this ribbon cutting ceremony took place, Manager Calybe Dix and his staff were truly put to the test. With Hurricane Irma quickly approaching the area, they began to put in some long hours making sure the shelves stayed stocked and their customers’ needs were met as best possible. This included staying open until 8 p.m. the night before the storm arrived, when many stores in the area were already closed.
The store’s address is 6929 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. It is open seven days a week from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Call 672-8455 or the pharmacy at 677-6088.
Drew’s RV Techs Hosting Grand Re-Opening
Drew’s RV Techs, located at 1601 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Ruskin, will celebrate a grand re-opening on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Drew’s RV Techs is an all-inclusive Recreational Vehicle sales, service and parts store that also offers mobile repair.
The grand re-opening event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the company’s recent purchase of the building which has been renovated and painted. There will be food vendors, a DJ, raffles, giveaways and more.
Drew’s RV Techs is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For further information, visit www.drewsrvtechs.com or call 813-645-7870.
20/20 Window Cleaning Announces Its Sister Company 20/20 Soft Wash
What is 20/20 Soft Wash? A new company using soft washing as an alternative to pressure washing. Soft washing uses water-based, biodegradable chemicals to emulsify dirt, grime and algae while sanitizing the surface. Its 100 percent biodegradable chemicals do not damage your property or plants. Also, soft washing uses one-third the water of pressure washing and lasts four to six times longer than pressure washing.
One of its specialties is roof cleaning—in particular, those black ‘stains’ on your roof, which is algae feeding on the limestone filler in asphalt shingles. Unlike pressure washing, which can cause further damage to the roof, the Softwash Systems™ use low-pressure pumps and biodegradable cleaners to remove mold, mildew, algae, moss, and airborne contaminants like road grime and sand.
Soft washing is also ideal for cleaning gutters, soffits, pool cages, lanais, fences, decks, patio furniture and much more. From the roof to the driveway, 20/20 Soft Wash can help your home look its best. To get a free estimate, call 863-644-4000.
For information, visit www.20-20windowcleaning.com. The office is located at 6155 S. Florida Ave. Suite 3 in Lakeland and is opened Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Elementary School Tutoring Offered
Local resident Jacqueline Adkins is now offering elementary tutoring services for grades K-6.
Adkins said, “I would love the opportunity to work with your amazing child to help him/her grow academically. The benefits of working with one student at a time are profound: I can determine what method of learning works best for them and tailor my instruction towards those concepts that are both relevant and interesting to their everyday lives.”
Adkins has 12 years experience as an elementary teacher in the Hillsborough County schools. She holds a Masters Degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelors Degree in Psychology.
Contact Adkins at 956-6895 or JacquiA949@aol.com.
Related
November 6, 2017
Eye On Business: November 2017 Riverview/ Apollo Beach
Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor – michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Southwest Florida Rheumatology Provides Quality Treatments And Promotes Quality Of Life
Since 2010, Southwest Florida Rheumatology has been striving to provide its patients with comprehensive and current disease care management plans. Patients suffering from chronic rheumatologic disease know that patient care is not only about delivering quality treatments but also about improving the quality of life. By combining the latest technology and promoting the wellness of the individual, Southwest Florida Rheumatology delivers high-quality individualized care plans to each of its patients. The office offers medications, supplements, IV infusions, ultrasounds, lab evaluations, lifestyle education and more.
Dr. Priya Reddy is the owner of Southwest Florida Rheumatology. Before opening the Riverview office, she worked as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Rheumatology at the University of South Florida. She continues to teach and train Internal Medicine residents as the Faculty and Curriculum Coordinator for the USF Brandon Regional Hospital Residency Program. The office is located at 11954 Boyette Rd in Riverview. Call 672-2243 or visit www.swflrheum.com.
Dr. Laura Bridges Selected For Tampa Bay Journal’s Annual Up & Comers Under 40 List
Having access to a skilled and caring dentist can do wonders for a patient’s life, from encouraging good dental health all the way to helping solve existing dental concerns in as painless and less disruptive a way possible.
By all accounts Dr. Laura Bridges is filling this kind of role with her Valrico practice, Bridges Dental. She was recently selected for the Tampa Bay Journal’s annual Up & Comers Under 40 List, one of just 60 Tampa professionals recognized in a field of over 400 entrees.
“I’m devoted to providing the best in dental services to this community which means so much to me,” commented Dr. Bridges.
“It’s an honor to be named alongside so many truly impressive business leaders by the Tampa Bay Journal and I’m beyond grateful to the judges and, especially, to my patients, staff and family for making this kind of success possible.”
The office is located at 3646 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 654-3399 or visit www.bridgesdental.com.
South Bay Hospital Opens New Outpatient Imaging Center
On October 2, South Bay Hospital opened a new Outpatient Imaging Center on its main campus as part of recent ICU/PCU patient tower renovation efforts to provide new and updated services to Sun City Center and surrounding areas. The new center features a boutique spa-like atmosphere with quiet healing colors and patient privacy design elements.
The Outpatient Imaging Center also offers advanced diagnostic services provided by certified technologists and read by expertly trained radiologists in a new comfortable, modern location fully supported by acute care hospital surgical and inpatient services.
Specific features include private patient dressing rooms, a private consultation room and state of the art imaging technology including mammography, ultrasound and dexa. The entrance is readily accessible through the front lobby with convenient waiting areas and a private registration area allowing for easy check in. South Bay Hospital Outpatient Imaging Center is also accredited by the American College of Radiology in Mammography and Ultrasound.
Services include: Bone Density Dexa Scans, Breast MRI, Breast Needle Localization, Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy and Mapping, Screening and Diagnostic Mammography, Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsies and Ultrasound Imaging.
To schedule an outpatient imaging appointment, please call, 1-866-463-7002. For more information, call 634-0172 or visit SouthBayHospital.com.
Winn Dixie Store #2475 Celebrates Facelift
The Winn Dixie store on US Hwy. 301 at the entrance to Lake St. Charles has completed its facelift and is ready to continue serving its community. Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members, along with vendors, family and customers of Winn Dixie showed up on August 24 to celebrate the new look. Hillsborough County Commissioner Dr. Stacy White, who is a former Pharmacist for Winn Dixie, was also at the event to extend his congratulations and share his fond memories with the crowd.
Just days after this ribbon cutting ceremony took place, Manager Calybe Dix and his staff were truly put to the test. With Hurricane Irma quickly approaching the area, they began to put in some long hours making sure the shelves stayed stocked and their customers’ needs were met as best possible. This included staying open until 8 p.m. the night before the storm arrived, when many stores in the area were already closed.
The store’s address is 6929 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. It is open seven days a week from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Call 672-8455 or the pharmacy at 677-6088.
Drew’s RV Techs Hosting Grand Re-Opening
Drew’s RV Techs, located at 1601 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Ruskin, will celebrate a grand re-opening on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Drew’s RV Techs is an all-inclusive Recreational Vehicle sales, service and parts store that also offers mobile repair.
The grand re-opening event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the company’s recent purchase of the building which has been renovated and painted. There will be food vendors, a DJ, raffles, giveaways and more.
Drew’s RV Techs is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For further information, visit www.drewsrvtechs.com or call 813-645-7870.
20/20 Window Cleaning Announces Its Sister Company 20/20 Soft Wash
What is 20/20 Soft Wash? A new company using soft washing as an alternative to pressure washing. Soft washing uses water-based, biodegradable chemicals to emulsify dirt, grime and algae while sanitizing the surface. Its 100 percent biodegradable chemicals do not damage your property or plants. Also, soft washing uses one-third the water of pressure washing and lasts four to six times longer than pressure washing.
One of its specialties is roof cleaning—in particular, those black ‘stains’ on your roof, which is algae feeding on the limestone filler in asphalt shingles. Unlike pressure washing, which can cause further damage to the roof, the Softwash Systems™ use low-pressure pumps and biodegradable cleaners to remove mold, mildew, algae, moss, and airborne contaminants like road grime and sand.
Soft washing is also ideal for cleaning gutters, soffits, pool cages, lanais, fences, decks, patio furniture and much more. From the roof to the driveway, 20/20 Soft Wash can help your home look its best. To get a free estimate, call 863-644-4000.
For information, visit www.20-20windowcleaning.com. The office is located at 6155 S. Florida Ave. Suite 3 in Lakeland and is opened Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Elementary School Tutoring Offered
Local resident Jacqueline Adkins is now offering elementary tutoring services for grades K-6.
Adkins said, “I would love the opportunity to work with your amazing child to help him/her grow academically. The benefits of working with one student at a time are profound: I can determine what method of learning works best for them and tailor my instruction towards those concepts that are both relevant and interesting to their everyday lives.”
Adkins has 12 years experience as an elementary teacher in the Hillsborough County schools. She holds a Masters Degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelors Degree in Psychology.
Contact Adkins at 956-6895 or JacquiA949@aol.com.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Business, Press Releases, Riverview/Apollo Beach