Eye On Business: November 2017 Valrico

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Little Greek Fresh Grill Celebrates Third Anniversary
Tampa-based Little Greek Fresh Grill, a fast-casual Greek restaurant with an American influence recently celebrated its third anniversary. The owner/operator is Frank “Foti” Gianniosis.
“Little Greek Fresh Grill has established a great home in the Valrico-Lithia area,” said Nick Vojnovic, Little Greek Fresh Grill president and local Valrico River Hills resident.
Little Greek Fresh Grill emphasizes fresh Greek dishes created from generations of traditional family recipes, with its chicken items among the most popular.
The Valrico location at 3474 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and offers dine-in, take-out and catering.
Call 685-0819 or visit littlegreekfreshgrill.com.
Dr. Laura Bridges Selected for Tampa Bay Journal’s Annual Up & Comers Under 40 List
Having access to a skilled and caring dentist can do wonders for a patient’s life, from encouraging good dental health all the way to helping solve existing dental concerns in as painless and less disruptive a way possible. By all accounts Dr. Laura Bridges is filling this kind of role with her Valrico practice, Bridges Dental. She was recently selected for the Tampa Bay Journal’s annual Up & Comers Under 40 List, one of just 60 Tampa professionals recognized in a field of over 400 entrees. The list represents the best in business people on the rise serving the Tampa Bay area as chosen by a panel of independent, expert judges.
“I’m devoted to providing the best in dental services to this community which means so much to me,” commented Dr. Bridges. “It’s an honor to be named alongside so many truly impressive business leaders by the Tampa Bay Journal and I’m beyond grateful to the judges and, especially, to my patients, staff and family for making this kind of success possible.”
Bridges Dental offer a wide range of dental services including crowns, bridges and fillings, cosmetic dentistry, root canals, dentures, teeth whitening, gum treatment, and extractions. The office is located at 3646 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 654-3399 or visit www.bridgesdental.com.
Shot Clinic To Be Held For Your Pet
A low cost Shot Clinic will be held on Saturday, December 2 from 2-3 p.m. at Kim’s Natural Pets, located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information call 684-3663.
Drew’s RV Techs Hosting Grand Re-Opening
Drew’s RV Techs, located at 1601 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Ruskin, will celebrate a grand re-opening on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Drew’s RV Techs is an all-inclusive Recreational Vehicle sales, service and parts store that also offers mobile repair.
The grand re-opening event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the company’s recent purchase of the building which has been renovated and painted. There will be food vendors, a DJ, raffles, giveaways and more.
Drew’s RV Techs is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For further information, visit www.drewsrvtechs.com or call 645-7870.
Southwest Florida Rheumatology Provides Quality Treatments And Promotes Quality Of Life
Since 2010, Southwest Florida Rheumatology has been striving to provide its patients with comprehensive and current disease care management plans. Patients suffering from chronic rheumatologic disease know that patient care is not only about delivering quality treatments but also about improving the quality of life. By combining the latest technology and promoting the wellness of the individual, Southwest Florida Rheumatology delivers high-quality individualized care plans to each of its patients. The office offers medications, supplements, IV infusions, ultrasounds, lab evaluations, lifestyle education and more.
Dr. Priya Reddy is the owner of Southwest Florida Rheumatology. Before opening the Riverview office, she worked as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Rheumatology at the University of South Florida. She continues to teach and train Internal Medicine residents as the Faculty and Curriculum Coordinator for the USF Brandon Regional Hospital Residency Program. Dr. Reddy is also an Executive Board Member of the Florida Society of Rheumatology and the Florida Regional Director of the Association of Women in Rheumatology. When not striving to keep her patients happy and healthy, she enjoys playing and listening to music and spending time with her family.
The office is located at 11954 Boyette Rd in Riverview. Call 672-2243 or visit www.swflrheum.com.
20/20 Window Cleaning Announces Its Sister Company 20/20 Soft Wash
What is 20/20 Soft Wash? A new company using soft washing as an alternative to pressure washing. Soft washing uses water-based, biodegradable chemicals to emulsify dirt, grime and algae while sanitizing the surface. Its 100 percent biodegradable chemicals do not damage your property or plants. Also, soft washing uses one-third the water of pressure washing and lasts four to six times longer than pressure washing.
One of its specialties is roof cleaning—in particular, those black ‘stains’ on your roof, which is algae feeding on the limestone filler in asphalt shingles. Unlike pressure washing, which can cause further damage to the roof, the Softwash Systems™ use low-pressure pumps and biodegradable cleaners to remove mold, mildew, algae, moss, and airborne contaminants like road grime and sand.
Soft washing is also ideal for cleaning gutters, soffits, pool cages, lanais, fences, decks, patio furniture and much more. From the roof to the driveway, 20/20 Soft Wash can help your home look its best. To get a free estimate, call 863-644-4000.
For more information, visit www.20-20windowcleaning.com. The office is located at 6155 S. Florida Ave. Suite 3 in Lakeland and is opened Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Local Dentist Voted Top In Periodontics By Peers
ln March of 2017, surveys were mailed to hundreds of dentists in the Tampa Bay area, by Tampa Magazine, who were asked to nominate their peers they believed to be the best in their specialty. The votes were sent in anonymously via a secure online process. Dr. Mark Mellman, DDS, PA was voted one of the top periodontists in the Tampa Bay area by other local dentists. This survey and award were featured in the June/July 2017 issue of Tampa Magazine.
Dr. Mellman specializes in conservative treatment of gum disease, regenerative procedures of gum and bone, crown lengthening and dental implants that can replace one or multiple missing teeth.
Dr. Mellman is located at 721 W. Robertson Ave. in Brandon. The office is open Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. To schedule an appointment or for more information, please call 654-4545 or visit www.mellmanperiodontics.com.
Related
November 15, 2017
Eye On Business: November 2017 Valrico
Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Little Greek Fresh Grill Celebrates Third Anniversary
Tampa-based Little Greek Fresh Grill, a fast-casual Greek restaurant with an American influence recently celebrated its third anniversary. The owner/operator is Frank “Foti” Gianniosis.
“Little Greek Fresh Grill has established a great home in the Valrico-Lithia area,” said Nick Vojnovic, Little Greek Fresh Grill president and local Valrico River Hills resident.
Little Greek Fresh Grill emphasizes fresh Greek dishes created from generations of traditional family recipes, with its chicken items among the most popular.
The Valrico location at 3474 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and offers dine-in, take-out and catering.
Call 685-0819 or visit littlegreekfreshgrill.com.
Dr. Laura Bridges Selected for Tampa Bay Journal’s Annual Up & Comers Under 40 List
Having access to a skilled and caring dentist can do wonders for a patient’s life, from encouraging good dental health all the way to helping solve existing dental concerns in as painless and less disruptive a way possible. By all accounts Dr. Laura Bridges is filling this kind of role with her Valrico practice, Bridges Dental. She was recently selected for the Tampa Bay Journal’s annual Up & Comers Under 40 List, one of just 60 Tampa professionals recognized in a field of over 400 entrees. The list represents the best in business people on the rise serving the Tampa Bay area as chosen by a panel of independent, expert judges.
“I’m devoted to providing the best in dental services to this community which means so much to me,” commented Dr. Bridges. “It’s an honor to be named alongside so many truly impressive business leaders by the Tampa Bay Journal and I’m beyond grateful to the judges and, especially, to my patients, staff and family for making this kind of success possible.”
Bridges Dental offer a wide range of dental services including crowns, bridges and fillings, cosmetic dentistry, root canals, dentures, teeth whitening, gum treatment, and extractions. The office is located at 3646 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 654-3399 or visit www.bridgesdental.com.
Shot Clinic To Be Held For Your Pet
A low cost Shot Clinic will be held on Saturday, December 2 from 2-3 p.m. at Kim’s Natural Pets, located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information call 684-3663.
Drew’s RV Techs Hosting Grand Re-Opening
Drew’s RV Techs, located at 1601 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Ruskin, will celebrate a grand re-opening on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Drew’s RV Techs is an all-inclusive Recreational Vehicle sales, service and parts store that also offers mobile repair.
The grand re-opening event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the company’s recent purchase of the building which has been renovated and painted. There will be food vendors, a DJ, raffles, giveaways and more.
Drew’s RV Techs is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For further information, visit www.drewsrvtechs.com or call 645-7870.
Southwest Florida Rheumatology Provides Quality Treatments And Promotes Quality Of Life
Since 2010, Southwest Florida Rheumatology has been striving to provide its patients with comprehensive and current disease care management plans. Patients suffering from chronic rheumatologic disease know that patient care is not only about delivering quality treatments but also about improving the quality of life. By combining the latest technology and promoting the wellness of the individual, Southwest Florida Rheumatology delivers high-quality individualized care plans to each of its patients. The office offers medications, supplements, IV infusions, ultrasounds, lab evaluations, lifestyle education and more.
Dr. Priya Reddy is the owner of Southwest Florida Rheumatology. Before opening the Riverview office, she worked as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Rheumatology at the University of South Florida. She continues to teach and train Internal Medicine residents as the Faculty and Curriculum Coordinator for the USF Brandon Regional Hospital Residency Program. Dr. Reddy is also an Executive Board Member of the Florida Society of Rheumatology and the Florida Regional Director of the Association of Women in Rheumatology. When not striving to keep her patients happy and healthy, she enjoys playing and listening to music and spending time with her family.
The office is located at 11954 Boyette Rd in Riverview. Call 672-2243 or visit www.swflrheum.com.
20/20 Window Cleaning Announces Its Sister Company 20/20 Soft Wash
What is 20/20 Soft Wash? A new company using soft washing as an alternative to pressure washing. Soft washing uses water-based, biodegradable chemicals to emulsify dirt, grime and algae while sanitizing the surface. Its 100 percent biodegradable chemicals do not damage your property or plants. Also, soft washing uses one-third the water of pressure washing and lasts four to six times longer than pressure washing.
One of its specialties is roof cleaning—in particular, those black ‘stains’ on your roof, which is algae feeding on the limestone filler in asphalt shingles. Unlike pressure washing, which can cause further damage to the roof, the Softwash Systems™ use low-pressure pumps and biodegradable cleaners to remove mold, mildew, algae, moss, and airborne contaminants like road grime and sand.
Soft washing is also ideal for cleaning gutters, soffits, pool cages, lanais, fences, decks, patio furniture and much more. From the roof to the driveway, 20/20 Soft Wash can help your home look its best. To get a free estimate, call 863-644-4000.
For more information, visit www.20-20windowcleaning.com. The office is located at 6155 S. Florida Ave. Suite 3 in Lakeland and is opened Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Local Dentist Voted Top In Periodontics By Peers
ln March of 2017, surveys were mailed to hundreds of dentists in the Tampa Bay area, by Tampa Magazine, who were asked to nominate their peers they believed to be the best in their specialty. The votes were sent in anonymously via a secure online process. Dr. Mark Mellman, DDS, PA was voted one of the top periodontists in the Tampa Bay area by other local dentists. This survey and award were featured in the June/July 2017 issue of Tampa Magazine.
Dr. Mellman specializes in conservative treatment of gum disease, regenerative procedures of gum and bone, crown lengthening and dental implants that can replace one or multiple missing teeth.
Dr. Mellman is located at 721 W. Robertson Ave. in Brandon. The office is open Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. To schedule an appointment or for more information, please call 654-4545 or visit www.mellmanperiodontics.com.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Business, Valrico