Firehouse Cultural Center Offers Entertainment, Art And Culture During November

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
This month, the Firehouse Cultural Center has something for everyone. Check out the wildly popular Firehouse Pub for a great lineup of entertainment this month. But be sure to register and get your tickets early. According to Georgia Vahue, Executive Director of the Firehouse Cultural Center, “When we began, our pub audiences averaged around 50 guests per show. Now, most of our shows are sell outs.”
All shows are from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
On Friday, November 10 come out and enjoy the Ken Loomer Big Band. This band is really big, with 15 musicians performing original works along with standards from the American Songbook.
On Saturday, November 11, you can listen to the James Suggs Jazz Quartet. Enjoy music featuring James Suggs on trumpet, Glen Stevenson on upright bass, Richard ‘Stretch’ Bruyn on keyboard and Paul Gavin on drums.
On Friday, November 17, the Firehouse Pub offers a night of laughs with its popular Comedy Night @the Firehouse Cultural Center.
Kick off the holidays with Debby Beacon on Saturday, December 2. Beacon will perform timeless holiday songs to get you in the mood for the festive holidays.
Advance tickets for the comedy shows are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Day of tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
Advance tickets for musical performances are $18 for members and $23 for non-members. Day of tickets are $23 for members and $25 for non-members.
The Firehouse Cultural Center is also showcasing its unique Artist in Residence program this month featuring Peruvian Artists in Residence, Frida Echegaray Monnet and Gloria Paulova Valdivia Reynoso. Monnet works with print, ceramics and art restoration. Reynoso is a multi-media artist who works with print, ceramics and digital photography.
Come out and meet the artists at a free Art Exhibition and Opening Reception on Monday, November 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be artist led workshops on Tuesday, November 14 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday, November 15 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and on Friday, November 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come back on Saturday, November 18 for a number of free events beginning at 1 p.m. Prices vary for the workshops.
To get tickets and additional information, please call 645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin.
November 6, 2017
Firehouse Cultural Center Offers Entertainment, Art And Culture During November
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Riverview/Apollo Beach