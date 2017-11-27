Florida’s Largest Orthopedic Group Breaks Ground For Expansion In Brandon

By Tyler Sminkey
Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI) recently announced its plan to build a new, larger facility in Brandon to accommodate its growing practice. The FOI building will serve as the anchor tenant at the Brandon Gateway Medical Plaza located at 560 S. Lakewood Drive. Crews broke ground October 24 on the 29,000 sq. ft. facility, which will replace the 13,000-sq. ft. location on E. Brandon Blvd. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2018.
The 53,000 sq. ft. project is one of the last remaining parcels of land owned by the Guyardo Family, well-known for their legacy in Brandon farming. The project is being developed, designed and constructed by Ryan Companies.
“We’re excited to expand our Brandon medical center so that we can treat patients more efficiently and maintain a level of care they have come to expect at Florida Orthopaedic Institute,” said Marc Katzin, chief operating officer. “The facility will include the newest technology and treatment options so that patients can receive all of the care they need at one location,” added Katzin.
Features include 30 exam rooms, x-ray and MRI machines. Patients will also be able to receive physical and occupational therapy. Florida Orthopaedic Institute will be the primary tenant occupying more than half of the Plaza’s 53,000 sq. ft. FOI partnered with the developer, builder and property manager Ryan Companies US to build the center. Rojo Architecture designed the space and Collier Arnold is the real estate broker.
Founded in 1989, Florida Orthopaedic Institute is Florida’s largest orthopedic group and provides expertise and treatment of orthopedic-related injuries and conditions, including adult reconstruction and arthritis, chiropractic services, foot and ankle, general orthopedics, hand and wrist, interventional spine, musculoskeletal oncology, orthopedic trauma, physical medicine and rehabilitation, physical and occupational therapy, sports medicine, shoulder and elbow, spine, urgent care, and weight management, among others.
For more information, please visit FloridaOrtho.com or on Facebook at Florida Orthopaedic Institute.
For more information on Ryan Companies US, Inc., visit ryancompanies.com.
By Press Release Brandon, Business, Health & Wellness