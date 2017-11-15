HGTV’s Design Star Winner Jennifer Bertrand Provides Tips At G. Fried Flooring Event

By Tatiana Ortiz
On October 13-14, G. Fried Flooring America had a grand opening celebration for the new location of its Brandon store. HGTV’s ‘Design Star’ winner Jennifer Bertrand came as well to discuss the do’s and don’ts with do it yourself home projects. She also conducted 30-minute one-on-one design consultations too. More than 40 individuals attended this two-day event.
As the national consultant for Flooring America and Flooring Canada, Bertrand utilizes her design skills to teach individuals the basic principles of it. Along with that, she is one of the three national Insiders for the National Kitchen + Bath Association. To add, Bertrand recently became a certified AKBD (Associate Kitchen & Bath Designer). Bertrand also travels around the world to various places sharing her design knowledge.
“I like to think of myself as a design friend,” Bertrand said.
Furthermore, the Rairick family had an opportunity to participate in the one-on-one design consultation with Bertrand. June Rairick and her son Michael Rairick met with Bertrand to get decorating ideas. The Rairick’s also received valuable information that could be implemented into their cabinet refinishing business.
“Bertrand encouraged us to take more risks and get a little more edgy,” June said.
Since 1930, G. Fried Flooring America remains being known as the premier provider of flooring for new home construction, residential and commercial applications throughout West Florida. Offering the best possible flooring experience while continuing to support the community would be its mission.
Moreover, from September 8 through October 31, G. Fried Flooring America Tampa location donated $25 for every retail sale of new flooring over $100 sold. Over $2000 was raised with proceeds going towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, Inc.
“All in all, I feel fortunate that Jennifer Bertrand is part of the team,” Rufus Ashby, President of G. Fried Flooring America said.
For information, visit https://gfriedfa.com. It is located at 231 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. Open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m.- 5p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Call 628-9630.
