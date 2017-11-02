HOA: FishHawk Market Day, Food Trucks And More

By Kate Quesada
FishHawk Ranch Fundraises At Food Truck Rally
From 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, FishHawk Ranch will host 15 food trucks offering unique food items in the Osprey Club parking lot. The event will be put on by Tampa Bay Food Truck Rally which has thrown dozens of events to date, specializing in rallies, lunch spots and catering.
In addition to the food and a mobile DJ truck, the event will also be a fundraiser for Seeds of Hope Inc. which will be collecting canned and dried goods.
Parking for the event will be available across the street at Bevis Elementary, but patrons are encouraged to walk or bike if possible. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome as seating is available on a first come, first served basis.
For more information on Tampa Bay Food Truck Rally, visit www.tampabayfoodtruckrally.com. Contact the Osprey Club at 657-6629.
New Vendors At FishHawk Market Day
This month’s FishHawk Ranch market day will take place on Sunday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Park Square. More than 40 vendors will participate and booths will include fresh produce and handmade and homemade items from local businesses.
For information or to become a vendor, contact the Osprey Club at 657-6629.
River Hills Installs New Security System
The gated Valrico community of River Hills updated its security system last month. According to River Hills Board of Director VP and Communications, Libby Trautman, the community’s Infrastructure Committee began looking at vendors and systems almost two years ago in an effort to provide the best security for the best price.
“At the end of an exhaustive search, Envera Systems out of Sarasota was chosen as the contractor,” said Trautman. “Envera brings to River Hills not just military grade hardware and the most current high encryption software, but a stellar reputation of service, professionalism and reliability with it.”
The new system features an RFID style decal for each authorized resident and club member. The gate arms are longer, lot for better visibility and to eliminate the option of tailgating for unauthorized users. The cameras are state of the art and in addition to the community’s gate attendants, there will also be 24/7 remote monitoring from Envera’s base in Sarasota.
“This security update not only brings up to the current technology, but keeps us on the cutting edge while simultaneously providing enhanced security that will benefit the River Hills community for decades to come,” said Trautman.
For information, call River Hills at 662-10837.
