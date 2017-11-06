By Kate Quesada
New Multipurpose Field And Cabana Rental Programs At Rivercrest
The Rivercrest Community Development District (CDD) has adopted a rental program for residents and non-residents for the Multipurpose Field at the Community Center. The complete rental form appears on the RivercrestCDD.org website under Rules and Forms. The fee for non-residents is $200 for a four hour event with a $200 deposit and $100 for residents for a four hour event with a $200 deposit. The CDD has also adopted a rental program for residents to use the Cabana for special gatherings. The Cabana may only be rented by Rivercrest Access Card holders.
For more information, visit www.RivercrestCDD.org or call 672-3804. Rivercrest is located at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. In Riverview.
Office And Community Park Hours At Rivercrest
Rivercrest CDD in Riverview is now open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. but is closed Saturday, Sunday, all holidays and on CDD meeting dates.
The Community Park Center is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday and is only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.
All Pocket Parks and the Multipurpose Field are open sunrise to sunset daily.
For more information, call 672-3804.
Related
November 6, 2017
HOA: New Office Hours And Cabana Rental Programs In Rivercrest Community
By Kate Quesada
New Multipurpose Field And Cabana Rental Programs At Rivercrest
The Rivercrest Community Development District (CDD) has adopted a rental program for residents and non-residents for the Multipurpose Field at the Community Center. The complete rental form appears on the RivercrestCDD.org website under Rules and Forms. The fee for non-residents is $200 for a four hour event with a $200 deposit and $100 for residents for a four hour event with a $200 deposit. The CDD has also adopted a rental program for residents to use the Cabana for special gatherings. The Cabana may only be rented by Rivercrest Access Card holders.
For more information, visit www.RivercrestCDD.org or call 672-3804. Rivercrest is located at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. In Riverview.
Office And Community Park Hours At Rivercrest
Rivercrest CDD in Riverview is now open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. but is closed Saturday, Sunday, all holidays and on CDD meeting dates.
The Community Park Center is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday and is only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.
All Pocket Parks and the Multipurpose Field are open sunrise to sunset daily.
For more information, call 672-3804.
Related
By Kate Quesada HOA, Riverview/Apollo Beach