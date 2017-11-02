Holiday Bazaar, Laser Tag, Mitzva Day & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Joshua 1:9 Freedom Run Supports Persecuted Christians
The fifth annual Joshua 1:9 Freedom Run will take place on Saturday, November 18 at 8 a.m. at the Al Lopez Park in Tampa. The chip-timed 5K raises funds and awareness for those persecuted for their Christian faith. All registration fees go directly to support Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East (FRRME).
Participants may register the morning of the race or online at www.joshuacord.org/5k/ or www.active.com. Early registration is $25 and $20 for active duty military.
After November 14, registration is $30. All 5K registrants will receive a Dri-FIT t-shirt.
Also, on race day, a one-mile fun run will be held at 9 a.m. The fee is $15 per child and free for those less than 5 years old. Participants may also donate baby blankets, gloves, mittens and hats, which will be mailed to Christian refugees.
Al Lopez Park is located at 4810 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa. Visit www.joshuacord.org.
Holiday Craft Bazaar
Shop for jewelry, clothing and crafts at a Holiday Craft Bazaar at Grace Community United Methodist Church at FishHawk on Saturday, November 11 from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. There is no admission fee for shoppers. There will be great gifts for all ages.
The bazaar is sponsored by the Women of Grace, and booth rental fees will support missions in the community.
Visit www.gracecraftbazaar.com.
First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy Will Hold Soaring Eagle Challenge Walk-A-Thon
On Thursday, November 9, First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy will hold its first Soaring Eagle Challenge Walk-A-Thon. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. Grades Pre K-2 through 8th grade will participate with a goal to raise $15,000 for the school’s technology needs.
The Academy seeks local businesses to partner as a sponsor for the event. There are three levels of sponsorship: Event Sponsor $200, Prize Sponsor $150, and General Sponsor $50. Sponsors name and logo will appear on all event t-shirts, Sponsor banner, school’s social media sites and the newsletter.
Brandon Academy is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. If you wish to partner or need more information, please contact Frances Brankley at 689-9435.
The Academy is a self-supporting, non-profit organization of the First Baptist Church of Brandon. It is dually accredited by ACSI and AdvancEd. More information about the school can be found at www.fbcbrandon.org/academy.
Free Family Laser Tag Event In FishHawk
Next Level Church (NLC) FishHawk is sponsoring a family laser tag event on Sunday, November 5 from 5-7 p.m. The free event takes place at NLC’s future site at 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia. To register for this event, please visit NLCFishHawk.com.
For the past three years, NLC has been among the top 10 fastest-growing churches in America. NLC exists to be a loving, relevant, and life-giving church. It continues to live out its mission by opening new locations to reach as many people as possible with the hope and love found in Jesus. NLC is currently assembling a team in preparation for a launch in FishHawk.
If you are interested in learning more about NLC FishHawk, check out NLCFishHawk.com or email the FishHawk pastor at Bobby.Brown@NLC.tv or 740-225-3095.
Congregation Beth Shalom Congregants Celebrate Mitzva Day
Members of Congregation Beth Shalom will be performing many mitzvahs on Sunday, November 5 as they join together to enrich the greater Brandon community. Meeting at the synagogue on Sunday at 9 am, they will join at a nursing home, ECHO and other community locations. All are welcome to join in.
Enjoy Hanukkah Music with Cantor Greenblatt as she serenades everyone with beautiful melodies on Sunday, December 3 at 4 p.m.
Welcome the Sabbath on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call for more information at 681-6547.
Jeremy Rosada In Concert
Brandon’s only American Idol finalist, Jeremy Rosado, will be in concert at The Palms Church on Friday November 17 at 7 p.m. Rosado just released his second CD, ‘REWIND’ and will feature new music from this project. This ‘Rewind Tour’ event will also have times of celebration and worship.
Tickets are $10 and can be secured through EventBright.com/Jeremy Rosada, at the Palms Church, or at the door. Pastors Daniel and Mary Stahl, Pastors at The Palms Church invite you to come and experience this incredible night of anointed music. The Palms Church is located at 207 New Hope Rd. in Brandon.
