Hot Off The Christian News Wire: November 2017

By Kelly Wise Valdes
Hugh Jackman Continues Christian Influence In Hollywood
Many know Hugh Jackman grew up in a Christian home after his father gave his life to Jesus through a Billy Graham crusade.. When asked about when he first knew he wanted to be an actor, Hugh Jackman responded, “I’m a Christian. I was brought up very religious. I used to go to different evangelists’ [revival] tents all the time. When I was about 13, I had a weird premonition that I was going to be onstage, like the preachers I saw.”
Made famous for his role as Wolverine in the popular X-MEN franchise, Jackman showed a more spiritual side with his transcendent performance in the award-winning movie Les Miserables.
A reputation as a committed husband to his wife of nearly 20 years and father to their two adopted children, Jackman in many ways is a role model. Speaking towards his acting, Jackman sees his performances as a way of honoring God. “I’m a religious person. This is going to sound weird to you.
In Chariots of Fire the runner Eric Liddell says, ‘When I run, I feel His pleasure.’ Before I go onstage every night, I pause and dedicate the performance to God.” His new movie, The Greatest Showman, is being released in theaters this Christmas.
Night to Shine Continues To Grow
Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. On one night, Friday, February 9, 2018, churches from around the world will come together to host Night to Shine for approximately 90,000 honored guests through the support of 175,000 volunteers.
There are more 500 host churches for Night to Shine 2018, a growth of 1,150% since the inaugural year in 2015. With exponential growth each year, Night to Shine 2018 is no exception. “We want Night to Shine in every town, in every church, in every state and every country… And we won’t stop until we get there or until we hear God say otherwise,” shared Tim Tebow, Founder & Chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation.
“It’s been amazing to see thousands of people with special needs celebrated and valued in communities around the world at Night to Shine,” said Tim Tebow. “We cannot wait to see what God continues to do with Night to Shine in 2018.”
To add to the excitement of the night, Tim Tebow makes surprise appearances at as many proms as possible. This past year, Tebow visited host locations in three different states as well as a special international visit in Haiti for the official Night to Shine kick-off. To refer your church to host Night to Shine 2018 or find additional information on this worldwide movement, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.
Reverend Billy Graham Turns 99
The Rev. Billy Graham will be celebrating his 99th birthday is on November 7, but as he grows older, the famous evangelist continues to prioritize Scripture.
Recently, the Rev. Franklin Graham, the elder Graham’s son, shared in a Facebook post that his father has a particular Bible verse displayed throughout his North Carolina home.
Franklin Graham called it his father’s life verse. “Still today, my father Billy Graham has a Bible verse pinned up on the wall in his bedroom, printed in VERY large letters. In fact, it’s in the dining room, his bathroom, and several other spots around the house. Back before his 95th birthday, he was working on a sermon based on this key Scripture. It was his passion to memorize it, to saturate his heart and mind with it. He made it his life verse,” Graham wrote in the recent Facebook post.
The verse, Graham continued, is Galatians 6:14, which reads: “But God forbid that I should boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world. “The younger Graham went on to say that this verse is “a great verse for us to live by.” For more information, visit www.billygraham.org.
