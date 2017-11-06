It Is All Smiles At SouthShore Orthodontics With New 3-D Technology

By Stacy Huisman
SouthShore Orthodontics is changing our community one smile at a time. Dr. Matt Ahrens DMD, the owner of SouthShore Orthodontics, is leading the field with the recent purchase of an Intraoral Scanner – a three-dimensional (3-D) imaging scanner that replaces the need for those unpleasant impressions.
The Intraoral Scanner is the size of your thumb, scans the patient’s teeth and mouth, taking thousands of images. After the scan, the Intraoral Scanner creates incredibly accurate full-scale 3-D color models of the mouth.
Dr. Ahrens can use this new technology to make any appliance such as retainers, Invisalign, braces or implants. The 3-D model builds a better, more accurate model than traditional impressions.
“We are all about finding the best fit possible for our patients,” said Dr. Ahrens.
Aside from the state of the art technology, Dr. Ahrens believes building a relationship with his patients is the key to a successful practice.
“We see patients for six months to two years of treatment. We want them to be happy and comfortable with their care,” continued Ahrens.
SouthShore Orthodontics has been open for more than two and a half years, but he has been practicing more than five years in the area. Dr. Ahrens and his wife, Sarah, are native Floridians who met while both were in school at the University of Florida. Sarah is a dental hygienist and the face of the business.
Dr. Ahrens is a member of the Smiles Change Lives program. This community-based orthodontic program is designed for children in need of orthodontic treatment whose families cannot afford the full cost of braces.
Now residing in the Apollo Beach area, the Ahrens are growing their practice in Riverview and their family, adding the newest member of the family in July. Together they have three amazing children and a busy practice to manage. Their life might be busy, but the Ahrens and their patients are all smiles.
Call 815-0080 or www.southshore-ortho.com. SouthShore Orthodontics is located at 13135 Kings Lake Dr. Suite 103 in Gibsonton.
Related
November 6, 2017
It Is All Smiles At SouthShore Orthodontics With New 3-D Technology
By Stacy Huisman
SouthShore Orthodontics is changing our community one smile at a time. Dr. Matt Ahrens DMD, the owner of SouthShore Orthodontics, is leading the field with the recent purchase of an Intraoral Scanner – a three-dimensional (3-D) imaging scanner that replaces the need for those unpleasant impressions.
The Intraoral Scanner is the size of your thumb, scans the patient’s teeth and mouth, taking thousands of images. After the scan, the Intraoral Scanner creates incredibly accurate full-scale 3-D color models of the mouth.
Dr. Ahrens can use this new technology to make any appliance such as retainers, Invisalign, braces or implants. The 3-D model builds a better, more accurate model than traditional impressions.
“We are all about finding the best fit possible for our patients,” said Dr. Ahrens.
Aside from the state of the art technology, Dr. Ahrens believes building a relationship with his patients is the key to a successful practice.
“We see patients for six months to two years of treatment. We want them to be happy and comfortable with their care,” continued Ahrens.
SouthShore Orthodontics has been open for more than two and a half years, but he has been practicing more than five years in the area. Dr. Ahrens and his wife, Sarah, are native Floridians who met while both were in school at the University of Florida. Sarah is a dental hygienist and the face of the business.
Dr. Ahrens is a member of the Smiles Change Lives program. This community-based orthodontic program is designed for children in need of orthodontic treatment whose families cannot afford the full cost of braces.
Now residing in the Apollo Beach area, the Ahrens are growing their practice in Riverview and their family, adding the newest member of the family in July. Together they have three amazing children and a busy practice to manage. Their life might be busy, but the Ahrens and their patients are all smiles.
Call 815-0080 or www.southshore-ortho.com. SouthShore Orthodontics is located at 13135 Kings Lake Dr. Suite 103 in Gibsonton.
Related
By Press Release Business, Press Releases, Riverview/Apollo Beach