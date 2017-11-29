By Amanda Boston
The First Baptist Church Of Brandon Presents The Living Christmas Tree
Come and experience lights, music and a Christmas message from a living Christmas tree. The 35-foot Christmas tree is filled with 100 singers, a live orchestra and thousands of lights.
The eye-catching presentation takes place on Sunday, December 3, Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. The event is free to the public.
First Baptist Brandon is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave in Brandon. For more information, call 689-1204.
Grace Baptist Church Presents The First Noel Cantata
Grace Baptist Church invites you to its annual Christmas cantata performed by its Chamber Choir. The First Noel cantata will be held on Saturday, December 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. The free event will also include cookies and hot chocolate.
For more information, call 689-7190. To RSVP, visit the church’s Facebook page at growingatgrace. Grace Baptist Church is located at John Moore Rd. in Brandon.
Related
November 29, 2017
Local Christian News: December 2017
By Amanda Boston
The First Baptist Church Of Brandon Presents The Living Christmas Tree
Come and experience lights, music and a Christmas message from a living Christmas tree. The 35-foot Christmas tree is filled with 100 singers, a live orchestra and thousands of lights.
The eye-catching presentation takes place on Sunday, December 3, Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. The event is free to the public.
First Baptist Brandon is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave in Brandon. For more information, call 689-1204.
Grace Baptist Church Presents The First Noel Cantata
Grace Baptist Church invites you to its annual Christmas cantata performed by its Chamber Choir. The First Noel cantata will be held on Saturday, December 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. The free event will also include cookies and hot chocolate.
For more information, call 689-7190. To RSVP, visit the church’s Facebook page at growingatgrace. Grace Baptist Church is located at John Moore Rd. in Brandon.
Related
By Amanda Boston Activities, Christian Voice Monthly, Community, Events, Holiday Story, Press Releases