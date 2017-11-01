Men’s Tennis, 5K, Newsome’s Holiday Theater Dinner

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club Men’s 4.0 USTA Team Finishes 2nd At Florida Sectional Championships
The FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club USTA Men’s 4.0 team, captained by Tim Walker, in similar style, swept through their regular season with a 7-1 record. They represented Hillsborough County to compete in the Florida Sectional Championships at the new USTA National Tennis Center in Lake Nona, Florida in August, where they finished second in the state.
For results and pictures, visit www.fishhawkranchtennisclub.com.
Homeschool Day At Cracker Country
On Monday, November 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., bring your families to discover the lives of settlers in rural Florida before the turn of the 20th century through hands-on activities that would have been familiar to a child growing up in a Florida farming community over 100 years ago. Historically dressed interpreters will lead each activity discussing its historical significance. Homeschool Day activities are designed to capture the interests of students of all ages.
Cracker Country is Tampa’s only living history museum and is located on the Florida State Fairgrounds.
Tickets cost $8 per person 4 years old and up, children 3 years old and younger will be admitted for free. Advance ticket purchase recommended. Enter the Fairgrounds via the Orient Rd. Service Entrance for free parking.
Bloomingdale Rajun Bull Band Plans For A Busy Fall
The Bloomingdale Rajun Bull Marching Band has been busy. With this year’s theme, ‘Tales of Kings and Castles’ with music from,Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, The Gladiator, and Game of Thrones, it promises to be another successful season at FBA marching assessment, which will take place on Saturday, November 4 at Gaither High School.
The Band will host a Veteran’s Day concert on Tuesday, November 7 at 7 p.m. and a Winter Concert on Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. At the winter concert donations will be collected for Toys for Tots. The Band is also participating in the Snow on 7th parade in Ybor city on Saturday, December 9.
Bloomingdale High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Call 744-8018 for more information.
Madrigals Holiday Dinner Theatre
You are invited to the annual Newsome High School Holiday Madrigal Dinner Theatre. This year’s Renaissance-themed celebration has a ‘new castle’ located in the Limona Village Chapel, 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon. Performances take place on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The award-winning Newsome High School Chamber Choir will feature festive song, dance, a lavish feast, and pageantry befitting royal guests. A wondrous and delicious banquet shall be served to satisfy the palates of our most discerning guests. Sing along to your favorite carols, and raise your glass as we toast Wassail! This is a spectacular holiday event not to be missed, and sells out quickly.
Tickets are limited and only sold in advance for $25. Order forms are available online at Newsomechorus.net and on facebook.com/NewsomeChorus.
Durant HS Baseball 4th Annual Clay Shoot
Durant HS Baseball 4th Annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser will be held at FishHawk Sporting Clays on Saturday, November 11. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and Shooting begins at 10 a.m. No shooting experience is required to participate. Registration for individual shooters is $65 or Foursomes at $240. Fifty Clay Targets and lunch are included with each registered shooter.
We will have prizes for Top Male/Female/Youth/Team. Businesses interested in being station sponsors or larger banner sponsors (banners will be displayed at our home field during the baseball season). Email dhscougarbaseball@gmail.com.
Running Of The Bulls 5k At Bloomingdale Senior High School
This is the perfect time to set some early goals for 2018. How about supporting a local school and working on your fitness? Come out for the Running of the Bulls 5k on Saturday, January 27. The race will begin at 8 a.m.
The Running of the Bulls 5k is a community race that takes place on the Bloomingdale High School campus. All proceeds go to the Bloomingdale High School Rajun’ Bull Band will raise money for instrument upgrades and maintenance.
The race will start and finish on the track. Runners and walkers are welcome. FitNiche Running and Fitness will time the race. Look for race information and a registration link at www.fitniche.com
Sign up at www.athlinks.com/event/running-with-the-bulls-5k-212931 or www.facebook.com/bloomingdalebulls5k/.
