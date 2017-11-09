New Adventure Island Slide, Help Meals On Wheels Tampa & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Vanish Point Slides Into Adventure Island In 2018
Guests are in for the slide of their lives when Adventure Island® Tampa Bay’s new epic drop slide, Vanish Point®, opens in March 2018.
Inspired by the point on a wave where water and gravity form a perfect partnership, the crest of this 70-ft. tower challenges you with two 425 ft. wave paths. Step into one of two skyboxes, and face your fears as the floor disappears beneath you. Or, get horizontal on a 455-ft. long slide ending with a high speed finale.
Vanish Point will be located at the center of the park next to another family-favorite thrill slide, Colossal Curl™.
Visit AdventureIsland.com for more information. Follow the Adventure Island Facebook page and join the conversation with #VowToVanish @AdventureIsland on Twitter.
Discounted Prices Offered To Florida Residents At Clearwater Marine Aquarium
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is offering special admission prices through the end of November to Florida residents. The cost is $14.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids 12 and under. Children 2 and under are free. Show your valid Florida ID at the ticket window to redeem
Be sure to check out all of the Animal Care Experiences and updated Boat Tours to complete your CMA adventure.
It is located at 249 Windward Passage in Clearwater. Call 727-441-1790 or visit www.seewinter.com.
Help Meals On Wheels Provide Holiday Gift Bags To Senior And Homebound Recipients
Meals On Wheels of Tampa needs your help to be able to provide holiday gift bags to its 800+ senior and homebound program recipients. It is currently collecting a variety of items under the following three categories: Healthy snacks (cups of fruit, cans of tuna, drinks, crackers, individual sized cookies, etc), Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, etc), Games (crossword puzzles, suduko, puzzles, cards, etc) from community members and various businesses, organizations, and clubs across thea rea. Meals On Wheels will be collecting items through Monday, December 11. Volunteers will sort the goodies and prepare for volunteers to deliver on Saturday, December 16.
It needs help collecting for the gift bags. To receive a decorated holiday gift collection box for your place of business, organization, club or for any other purpose, please email Lauren at L.Vance@MOWTampa.org or call 238-8410. Boxes can be delivered to you or they can be picked up from the Meals On Wheels office, 550 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.
For most of our 800 recipients this will be the only gift they receive this year. Most of them do not have family or friends near and are unable to leave the house to visit loved ones. Also, since they are homebound they are unable to get out of the home and shop as most of us can. This is a way of showing senior and homebound neighbors in Tampa that they are thought of and cared for, above and beyond a daily meal.
To sign up to deliver holiday gift bags, please visit www.MOWTampa.org and click the green volunteer button.
For additional information, please contact Lauren Vance at 238-8410 or L.Vance@MOWTampa.org.
