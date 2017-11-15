Newly Dedicated Pediatric ER Completes Final Phase Of $60 Million Hospital Expansion

By Kathy L. Collins
Brandon Regional Hospital recently cut the ribbon on its new Pediatric Emergency Center. This is the third and final phase of the hospital’s $60 million Emergency Room expansion.
The Brandon Regional Hospital Pediatric Emergency Center is exclusively for children. It features a separate entrance, 15 exam rooms complete with small beds, special instruments and kid friendly décor. The physicians, nurses and other specialists who work in the Pediatric Emergency Center have been specially trained in pediatrics. It is truly impressive to see the new facility and realize how well children who live in the greater Brandon area will be treated without the need to send them far from home.
The greater Brandon area is a young, growing population. This dedicated Emergency Center fulfills a need in the area.
Bland Eng, CEO of Brandon Regional Hospital said, “We saved the best for last in unveiling this third and final phase of our Emergency Room expansion.” Eng added, “None of us want our children to have to visit the emergency room, but if we have to, we want it to be close to home at a place with great resources.”
Subhankar Bandyopadhyay, M.D., Pediatric Medical Director said, “It is a great time to be here. Kids are not small adults. This environment will be close to home. Young patients can be treated by personnel who are trained to treat children.” Dr. Bandyopadhyay added, “All these years we have been flying a small plane. Today we are given the opportunity to fly an Airbus 380. With colleagues, teamwork and trust, we will fly high and reach our destination.”
Candace Ramesar, Vice President of Emergency Services recently relocated to Brandon from Jacksonville. Ramesar said, “The main reason I moved to Brandon was because of the expansion of the Pediatric Emergency Center.” Ramesar added, “Now people do not have to drive to Tampa or St. Petersburg for treatment. They can get what they need right in their own neighborhood.”
Brandon Regional Hospital, a member of the HCA West Florida Division, is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, please visit www.brandonregionalhospital.com.
