PDQ Celebrates Three Years In Riverview

By Kate Quesada
Riverview’s PDQ restaurant, known for its hand-breaded chicken strips and other delicious dishes, recently celebrated three years not only serving the community more than just food.
According to Jeff Kamis, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, PDQ is short for “People Dedicated to Quality,” and Kamis believes the Riverview location shows its dedication to quality in its food and the ways it gives back to the community.
“As a brand, Riverview and every PDQ restaurant are heavily involved in each of their local communities,” said Kamis. “We are proud to say that since our inception six years ago, PDQ has donated nearly $6 million and in-kind donations to local charities across the country. Every PDQ restaurant participates in hundreds of initiatives each year — Family Nights, PDQ Charity cards, fresh tours, community events and more — to benefit local organizations. At the Riverview store, we host events and also assist with fundraising efforts for many groups, including East Bay and Riverview High Schools, Southshore Charter School and East Bay Youth Football to name just a few.”
The restaurant, which opened its first location in South Tampa in 2011 and now has 62 locations in 11 states, offers an extensive menu featuring famous hand-breaded chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches and hand-spun milkshakes, made fresh in the store every day.
“Nearly everything on our menu is crafted from scratch in our open kitchen, and all our sauces and dressings are homemade in each location every day,” said Kamis. “Our drive-thru is also unique as all of the ordering and communication is done face to face.”
Outback Steakhouse co-founder Bob Basham and MVP Holdings CEO Nick Reader are the two principal owners of PDQ.
“Our Riverview location has been one of the best in our brand since it opened in 2014 and that is because it is such a special area,” said Kamis.
This month, PDQ is offering a special on the hand-breaded chicken tenders with a platter of 25 or more tenders for free with every one purchased. In addition, for every $50 of gift cards purchased from November 14 to December 24, guests receive a $10 Bonus Card.
PDQ is located at 10441 Big Bend Rd. and can be reached at 864-8006. For more information, visit www.eatpdq.com.
Related
November 6, 2017
PDQ Celebrates Three Years In Riverview
By Kate Quesada
Riverview’s PDQ restaurant, known for its hand-breaded chicken strips and other delicious dishes, recently celebrated three years not only serving the community more than just food.
According to Jeff Kamis, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, PDQ is short for “People Dedicated to Quality,” and Kamis believes the Riverview location shows its dedication to quality in its food and the ways it gives back to the community.
“As a brand, Riverview and every PDQ restaurant are heavily involved in each of their local communities,” said Kamis. “We are proud to say that since our inception six years ago, PDQ has donated nearly $6 million and in-kind donations to local charities across the country. Every PDQ restaurant participates in hundreds of initiatives each year — Family Nights, PDQ Charity cards, fresh tours, community events and more — to benefit local organizations. At the Riverview store, we host events and also assist with fundraising efforts for many groups, including East Bay and Riverview High Schools, Southshore Charter School and East Bay Youth Football to name just a few.”
The restaurant, which opened its first location in South Tampa in 2011 and now has 62 locations in 11 states, offers an extensive menu featuring famous hand-breaded chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches and hand-spun milkshakes, made fresh in the store every day.
“Nearly everything on our menu is crafted from scratch in our open kitchen, and all our sauces and dressings are homemade in each location every day,” said Kamis. “Our drive-thru is also unique as all of the ordering and communication is done face to face.”
Outback Steakhouse co-founder Bob Basham and MVP Holdings CEO Nick Reader are the two principal owners of PDQ.
“Our Riverview location has been one of the best in our brand since it opened in 2014 and that is because it is such a special area,” said Kamis.
This month, PDQ is offering a special on the hand-breaded chicken tenders with a platter of 25 or more tenders for free with every one purchased. In addition, for every $50 of gift cards purchased from November 14 to December 24, guests receive a $10 Bonus Card.
PDQ is located at 10441 Big Bend Rd. and can be reached at 864-8006. For more information, visit www.eatpdq.com.
Related
By Kate Quesada Business, Press Releases, Riverview/Apollo Beach