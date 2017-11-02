Plant City Entertainment Presents You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
Plant City Entertainment is proud to present You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, The Broadway Musical beginning on Friday, November 10 at 8 p.m. Thereafter, shows will be held on Saturday, November 11 and on Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m. Additional shows will be held on Friday, November 17, Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
Charles Schultz’ beloved comic comes to life in Clark Gesner’s classic musical, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown. Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day. They feature wild optimism and utter despair. The whole gang makes an appearance including bossy Lucy, Schroeder, Sally, Snoopy and Charlie Brown himself. This is a crowd-pleasing classic.
Tickets for adults are $18. Students under 18 and Seniors over 60 are $14. Tickets can be purchased online at www.pceshows.com ($1 convenience fee applies). Depending on availability, tickets may be available at the door one hour before each performance. Please visit www.pceshows.com or call the box office at 752-0728.
April Smith Golombek, first vice president for Plant City Entertainment said, “The show is a collection of scenes from classic Charlie Brown comics with favorite characters acting out some iconic scenes such as Charlie Brown flying a kite and getting advice from Lucy. You can also see Linus trying to leave his blanket or Lucy declaring her love for Schroeder. This show is kid friendly and heartwarming for adults.”
Chelsea Orvis directs You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown. Orvis said, “I could not have asked for a better cast and production team. Everyone has been incredible in helping put this show together. I hope our audiences enjoy the show.”
Be sure to check out Plant City Entertainment at the Pig Jam in Plant City on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 in Plant City.
Plant City Entertainment is a non-profit 501 ( c)(3). Plant City Entertainment has been entertaining the area since its inception in 1980 as Plant City Community Theatre.
Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in downtown Plant City. For more information, please visit www.pceshows.com or email info@pcehows.com.
