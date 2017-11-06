Real Estate, Real Relationships, Enter Community-Oriented Reiths

By Amy Schechter
Buying and selling your home doesn’t need to be a confusing or difficult process, but for many it unfortunately is. Choosing the right real estate agent can make all the difference, and with Bryan and Marijean Reith, you get two for the price of one.
Based out of RE/MAX South Shore Realty, Bryan and Marijean are the perfect people to turn to for all things buying and selling houses because they are committed to their clients’ best interests, getting you top dollar when you sell your home and a smooth, fair deal when you buy. Marijean notes the complexity of the current market: “The real estate market is really low on inventory right now. That means there’s a lot more competition for finding a house when someone is looking for a home. It’s important for buyers and sellers alike to be using a real estate agent. From a buyer’s standpoint, you need someone to do the research on the home and know everything there is to know about it because you have to move quickly.”
Team Reith specializes in resale as well as new construction, and Bryan urges people to seek representation even if buying new: “Everyone thinks you can just go to the models and look. When you start doing that, you look at that one neighborhood and you see that one builder.” The Reiths want clients to have a more informed picture so they can shop multiple brands and neighborhoods to find that forever home for a price that doesn’t break your bank.
Representation by an agent also helps make sure you are abreast of all builder incentives. Bryan adds, “People don’t realize you can have the same exact house in one neighborhood vs. another and have a $20,000 difference depending on where you put it. People need to know their options.” They offer multiple programs for people in all situations including a lease with right to purchase program.
Marijean sits on the Board of Directors with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. Bryan is the current Ambassador of the Year for the Chamber and Marijean is the Ambassador of the Month. Bryan also actively coaches three and four year olds with Nzone Sports. In 2015, the chamber recognized them as Shining Stars.
Call Bryan’s cell 426-2757 or email either member of Team Reith: marijean@southshoremax.com or bryan@southshoremax.com. RE/MAX South Shore Realty is located at 10445 Gibsonton Drive, Riverview 33578.
