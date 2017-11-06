RoLaV Computers Owner Enjoys Using His Skills To Help People

By Michael Smith
Two of Joseph LaViola’s favorite things are working with technology and helping people. He is able to combine both of these passions in his business, RoLaV Computers.
“I not only enjoy working with technology, I greatly enjoy helping people,” LaViola said. “The joy that comes with this is incredible.”
After more than 25 years in the computer industry, LaViola started RoLaV Computers in Riverview in 2014, bringing a wealth of knowledge from his experience with technical and desktop support as well as network administration and engineering.
RoLaV Computers offers a wide variety of services for residential and business customers, including hardware repair for personal computers and smart devices; rebuilding and customization; network and internet troubleshooting; consulting; and training.
LaViola meets with his clients in person, paying close attention to what the user tells him and then carefully explaining how he can solve the issue. He said he has tripled his business by maintaining his philosophy of offering the best product at the best price.
“Taking the time to sit with people, and showing them what you do and how it benefits them, now and down the road, speaks volumes,” he said. “My customers come back to me month after month, year after year.”
Tara B., who works with LaViola every month, hired him two years ago to set up wireless accessories in her home.
“Since then I have referred him to several people, including my office, and still continue to call upon him for all my home computer needs,” she said. “He has proven to be invaluable to our office. For the first time we actually feel like we have someone who listens, understands and solves our issues. He is extremely responsive (sometimes he is at our office in less than 30 minutes after we call.) We can’t imagine what we would do without him.”
Originally from New York, LaViola comes from a very close-knit family and treats his customers like family.“I love helping people, and I love to see the response I get from users that I assist,” he said.
RoLaV Computers services the greater Tampa Bay area. For more information, visit the company’s website at RoLaVComputers.com or call 294-4047.
