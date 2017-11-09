See Jeremy Rosado, Chanukah Events & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Jeremy Rosado In Concert
Brandon’s only American Idol finalist, Jeremy Rosado, will be in concert at The Palms Church on Friday November 17 at 7 p.m. Rosado just released his second CD, ‘REWIND’ and will feature new music from this project. This ‘Rewind Tour’ event will also have times of celebration and worship.
Tickets are $10 and can be secured through EventBright.com/Jeremy Rosada, at the Palms Church, or at the door. Pastors Daniel and Mary Stahl, Pastors at The Palms Church invite you to come and experience this incredible night of anointed music. The Palms Church is located at 207 New Hope Rd. in Brandon.
Chabad Jewish Discovery Center Holds Community Events To Celebrate Chanukah
The following events will be held by the Chabad Jewish Discovery Center to celebrate Chanukah.
A Chanukah Festival will take place at Winthrop Town Centre on Tuesday December 12 at 6 p.m. It will feature The lighting of Brandon’s tallest Menorah, Face Painting, Tony the Balloon guy, Hot Latkes, Chanukah craft and more. The event is free to attend.
Chanukah Klezmer Festival & Menorah Lighting at the Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce will feature The Freylach band. It will take place on Thursday, December 14 at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Enjoy NY deli style food for sale.
A Chanukah Chocolate Gelt Factory & Electric Menorah Wiring Workshop will take place on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. at the Chabad Jewish Discovery Center, 1578 Bloomingdale Ave, in Valrico. The event is for families with children ages 3-13. The cost is $8 per child.
A Menorah Lighting at Park Square in Fishawk Ranch will occur in front of Cool Beans on Sunday, December 17 at 6 p.m. It will feature Kindling of giant Menorah, Chocolate gelt, Hot Latkes, Chanukah Music, Chanukah crafts and more. It is free of charge.
For more information on these events, visit jewishbrandon.com/hanukkah or call 571-8100.
Enjoy Chanukah Music At Congregation Beth Shalom
Enjoy Chanukah Music with Cantor Greenblatt as she serenades everyone with beautiful melodies on Sunday, December 3 at 4 p.m.
Welcome the Sabbath on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call for more information at 681-6547.
Holiday Luncheon For Brandon Christian Women’s Connection
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection will celebrate Christmas at the December luncheon ‘Winter Wonderland’ on Monday December 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m at Bell Shoals Bapist Church in the Special Event Center, located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.
This is a nondenominational luncheon for all ladies with no membership required. This special luncheon with music, entertainment and a Christmas decorating demonstration is $15. Reservations are requested by Monday December 4. Please call Lillie at 740-0098.
Related
November 9, 2017
See Jeremy Rosado, Chanukah Events & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Jeremy Rosado In Concert
Brandon’s only American Idol finalist, Jeremy Rosado, will be in concert at The Palms Church on Friday November 17 at 7 p.m. Rosado just released his second CD, ‘REWIND’ and will feature new music from this project. This ‘Rewind Tour’ event will also have times of celebration and worship.
Tickets are $10 and can be secured through EventBright.com/Jeremy Rosada, at the Palms Church, or at the door. Pastors Daniel and Mary Stahl, Pastors at The Palms Church invite you to come and experience this incredible night of anointed music. The Palms Church is located at 207 New Hope Rd. in Brandon.
Chabad Jewish Discovery Center Holds Community Events To Celebrate Chanukah
The following events will be held by the Chabad Jewish Discovery Center to celebrate Chanukah.
A Chanukah Festival will take place at Winthrop Town Centre on Tuesday December 12 at 6 p.m. It will feature The lighting of Brandon’s tallest Menorah, Face Painting, Tony the Balloon guy, Hot Latkes, Chanukah craft and more. The event is free to attend.
Chanukah Klezmer Festival & Menorah Lighting at the Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce will feature The Freylach band. It will take place on Thursday, December 14 at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Enjoy NY deli style food for sale.
A Chanukah Chocolate Gelt Factory & Electric Menorah Wiring Workshop will take place on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. at the Chabad Jewish Discovery Center, 1578 Bloomingdale Ave, in Valrico. The event is for families with children ages 3-13. The cost is $8 per child.
A Menorah Lighting at Park Square in Fishawk Ranch will occur in front of Cool Beans on Sunday, December 17 at 6 p.m. It will feature Kindling of giant Menorah, Chocolate gelt, Hot Latkes, Chanukah Music, Chanukah crafts and more. It is free of charge.
For more information on these events, visit jewishbrandon.com/hanukkah or call 571-8100.
Enjoy Chanukah Music At Congregation Beth Shalom
Enjoy Chanukah Music with Cantor Greenblatt as she serenades everyone with beautiful melodies on Sunday, December 3 at 4 p.m.
Welcome the Sabbath on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call for more information at 681-6547.
Holiday Luncheon For Brandon Christian Women’s Connection
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection will celebrate Christmas at the December luncheon ‘Winter Wonderland’ on Monday December 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m at Bell Shoals Bapist Church in the Special Event Center, located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.
This is a nondenominational luncheon for all ladies with no membership required. This special luncheon with music, entertainment and a Christmas decorating demonstration is $15. Reservations are requested by Monday December 4. Please call Lillie at 740-0098.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Arts and Entertainment, Community, Events, Press Releases, Valrico