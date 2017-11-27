Tampa Theatre’s Holiday Classics Movie Series Is Back This Year With A Twist

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
Looking for a fun activity to get the whole family into the holiday spirit? How about a holiday themed movie? The Tampa Theatre’s Holiday Classics Movie Series is back this year but with a twist. As the classic movie palace is closed through the end of December for restorations they have moved the series to Curtis Hixon Park.
This year, families are invited to see the holiday films projected on a 40 ft. screen for free. This year’s mix of traditional holiday classic favorites and more modern Christmas classics will be incorporated into the Tampa Downtown Partnership’s Winter Village on select Friday and Saturday nights.
John Bell, Tampa Theatre’s President and CEO explained, “When we announced the dates for our restorations, many peoples’ immediate response was ‘that’s great, but what about the Holiday Classics?'” Bell said, “We hope that our patrons will be equally enthralled with their favorite holiday films under a real night sky as they are under the Tampa Theatre’s signature stars, and will come to see the amazing results of the restoration when we reopen just in time for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.”
On Saturday, November 25 you will not want to miss the chance to see A Christmas Story on the big screen at 7:30 p.m.
Next, on Friday, December 1, after the City of Tampa and Friends of the Park light their giant Christmas tree in the park, stay on to see the ever-popular film, The Polar Express at 8 p.m.
The Holiday Classics Series concludes on Friday, December 15 with Elf and Saturday, December 16 with It’s A Wonderful Life. Both films will be shown at 7:30 p.m.
All of the movies are free and open to the public. Seating is on the lawn first come, first serve. Refreshments will be available from the Tampa Theatre and other Winter Village vendors.
For more information on the Holiday Classics Series and on the Tampa Theatre’s history and renovations, please visit www.tampatheatre.org.
