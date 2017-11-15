The GFWC Brandon Service League Presents The 25th Annual Holiday Home Tour

By Kathy L. Collins
The GFWC Brandon Service League is excited to announce that its 25th Annual Holiday Home Tour will be held on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, attendees will get to visit four beautifully decorated homes situated throughout the greater Brandon area.
The four showcase homes are located in Riverview, Citrus Wood, River Hills and a genuine 1770’s Saltbox House located off of Bloomingdale Ave.
Bradlee Swanson, president of the GFWC Brandon Service League said, “Each of the homes represent a very different decorating style. The Riverview home focuses on 13 differently decorated trees. In Citrus Wood, the home features traditional Christmas with quilts, themed trees and collections. In River Hills, there are themed trees and an impressive collection of nativity sets. The historic saltbox house off of Bloomingdale allows visitors to step into the past with authentic décor and holiday style from the late 1700’s to early 1800’s.”
Swanson added, “We are very happy to offer our gourmet booth, where tasty treats can be purchased. We will have handmade ornaments available as well as our “Taste of Home” Cookbook. Our Ghosts of Christmas Past is a popular stop offering gently loved Christmas décor at very reasonable prices. We will also have opportunity baskets and refreshments as part of our tour tradition.”
Those who want to attend the tour and purchase items throughout the tour will be able to do so with credit cards this year. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.gfwcbrandonservice.org, at the Green Boutique or from any Brandon Service League member. You can become a sponsor of this fabulous event and help support the mission of the Brandon Service League for as little as $100.
Once you purchase your ticket, you will be provided with information on the location of the showcase homes.
Swanson said, “This is the 25th Anniversary of our Holiday Home Tour. This Brandon tradition has grown into an incredible event that could not continue without the support of our members, sponsors, retail partners and of course the generous people how have opened their homes to us year after year.”
Swanson added, “Every dollar raised at from the tour goes back into our Brandon community with donations to various non-profit organizations that we support.”
For more information, please visit www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org or email Swanson at bradleep6@gmail.com.
Related
November 15, 2017
The GFWC Brandon Service League Presents The 25th Annual Holiday Home Tour
By Kathy L. Collins
The GFWC Brandon Service League is excited to announce that its 25th Annual Holiday Home Tour will be held on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, attendees will get to visit four beautifully decorated homes situated throughout the greater Brandon area.
The four showcase homes are located in Riverview, Citrus Wood, River Hills and a genuine 1770’s Saltbox House located off of Bloomingdale Ave.
Bradlee Swanson, president of the GFWC Brandon Service League said, “Each of the homes represent a very different decorating style. The Riverview home focuses on 13 differently decorated trees. In Citrus Wood, the home features traditional Christmas with quilts, themed trees and collections. In River Hills, there are themed trees and an impressive collection of nativity sets. The historic saltbox house off of Bloomingdale allows visitors to step into the past with authentic décor and holiday style from the late 1700’s to early 1800’s.”
Swanson added, “We are very happy to offer our gourmet booth, where tasty treats can be purchased. We will have handmade ornaments available as well as our “Taste of Home” Cookbook. Our Ghosts of Christmas Past is a popular stop offering gently loved Christmas décor at very reasonable prices. We will also have opportunity baskets and refreshments as part of our tour tradition.”
Those who want to attend the tour and purchase items throughout the tour will be able to do so with credit cards this year. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.gfwcbrandonservice.org, at the Green Boutique or from any Brandon Service League member. You can become a sponsor of this fabulous event and help support the mission of the Brandon Service League for as little as $100.
Once you purchase your ticket, you will be provided with information on the location of the showcase homes.
Swanson said, “This is the 25th Anniversary of our Holiday Home Tour. This Brandon tradition has grown into an incredible event that could not continue without the support of our members, sponsors, retail partners and of course the generous people how have opened their homes to us year after year.”
Swanson added, “Every dollar raised at from the tour goes back into our Brandon community with donations to various non-profit organizations that we support.”
For more information, please visit www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org or email Swanson at bradleep6@gmail.com.
Related
By Kathy Collins Activities, Arts and Entertainment, Community, Events, Valrico