The Village Players To Perform The Classic Beauty And The Beast To Valrico This December

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The Village Players will present the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast, this December. They will perform the original Broadway version beginning with Opening Night on Friday, December 1. As has become the tradition of the Village Players, Opening Night is a special one- Chip’s Dessert. Tickets for Opening Night are $25. You will be treated to beverages, various sweet treats and the show.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the curtain is at 8 p.m. Seating is limited and advance reservations are suggested. You can call the box office at 480-3147 or go online to www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com to get tickets.
The rest of the shows will be performed on Friday, December 8 and 15; and Saturday, December 2, 9 and 16. There will be two matinees at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 3 and 10. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students, military with ID and seniors. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets for $15 if reserved in advance.
When Disney brought Beauty and the Beast to Broadway, it was an immediate smash hit. The show has played to over 35 million people in over 13 countries.
The classic story tells the tale of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Beast must learn to love and be loved in order to break the curse. Time is running out for the Beast, and if he does not learn his lesson soon, both he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Gail Pierce, Producer of the Village Players said, “The Village Players’ production of Beauty and the Beast is a night to share with family and friends. It is a great way to start the Christmas season.” Pierce added, “This ‘tale as old as time’ is filled with spectacular costumes and set. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast offers a great opportunity to bring the entire community together for family theatre at its best.”
For more information, please call 643-8292 or visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.
