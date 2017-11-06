Trivia Fundraiser, MiraBay Market, Flea Market & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Parenting Your Parents Author To Provide Advice On Child-Parent Caregiving At Twin Creeks
Twin Creeks retirement community presents an evening with author Jim Comer on Parenting Your Parents, on Thursday, November 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Twin Creeks, located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Comer will provide practical tips, in a humorous and heartfelt way, on having difficult family conversations, maintaining patience through the process, navigating challenging relationships and planning for your parents’ wellbeing—and your own.
Parenting Your Parents is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Those interested in attending should register online at www.twincreeksretire.com/contact or by calling 863-9455. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and Comer’s presentation begins at 6 p.m. A book signing for When Roles Reverse: A Guide to Parenting Your Parents will follow, with free refreshments and tours provided.
With more than 25 years of experience as a professional speaker, speechwriter and speech coach, Comer connects to audiences through humor, real-life experiences and poignant messages. In 1996, Comer’s life took a sudden detour when he quit his job and moved back to Texas, after 30 years away, to care for his parents.
For more information, call 863-9455.
Summerfield Ladies Club Meets And Plays Bingo
The regular business meeting for the Summerfield Ladies Club will be held on Thursday, November 16 at 11 a.m. at the Community Center, located at 13011 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Donations will be collected for the Hospice Food pantry. Lunch and entertainment will be provided. There will be no Bingo November or December.
November Trivia Fundraiser By American Association Of University Women
At its regular meeting, Saturday, November 11, the American Association of University Women of Sun City Center and South Shore (AAUW) will hold its first fund-raising event of the year, an Annual Trivia Luncheon, which will take place in the Florida Room of the Atrium on N. Pebble Beach Blvd., off of Sun City Blvd near Walgreens.
As done before, members of each table will collaborate on answers. There will be a prize for each person at the winning table. Doors open at 11 a.m. Lunch will be a buffet catered by Banquet Masters. There will be 50/50 tickets and a basket raffle. Price of tickets is $25 or $200 for a table of eight. Beverly Fletchall will handle ticket sales at 938-3215. You can mail checks to Beverly at 2319 Oakley Green Dr., Kings Point, Sun City, Florida 33573.
The public is invited to this event. For more information, please call Nancy Ducharme at 645-1695.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started in these two hour sessions. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate.
Classes will be available: Thursday, November 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Conference Room, 3100 E. Fletcher Ave. in Tampa, Monday, November 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oakfield Medical Plaza, Classroom B, 276 S. Moon Ave., Ste. 260 in Brandon.
Five week Quit Smoking Now Support Group on Tuesdays from November 21 to December 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute Conference Room, 3100 E. Fletcher Ave. in Tampa.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com.
Local Thanksgiving at MiraBay Market
The November MiraBay Market falls on Sunday, November 19, just before Thanksgiving, making it the perfect time to stock up on local ingredients, foods & decor to add to your Thanksgiving. Let’s celebrate harvest season by bringing great local products from the market to your feast. It supports our local economy, community and you’ll get to enjoy some of the area’s freshest produce, sweets, cheeses, breads and more.
The Market is located at 107 Manns Harbour Dr. in Apollo Beach. Visit www.MiraBayMarket.com.
Flotilla 75 To Hold Nautical Flea Market
Saturday, November 18 from 7:30 a.m.-12 Noon marks the return of the USCG Auxiliary’s Boating and Nautical Flea Market in the parking lot at Land’s End in Apollo Beach. Every year this unique event draws more and more vendors and attendees. Last year some 40 vendors and nearly 1000 attendees participated and found bargains ranging from fishing rods to electronic equipment to inflatable boats and everything in between.
Got boat stuff? Need boat stuff? This is a proven opportunity for both sellers and savvy buyers. Not only are there bargains galore but the benefits will help to fund the public education programs of the Apollo Beach Flotilla 75 of the Auxiliary.There will be numerous door prizes) all prizes awarded from the sale of raffle tickets. Coast Guard Auxiliarists will be on hand to answer questions, offer advice and provide brochures and information on Tampa Bay fishing and boating. Land’s End Marina is located at 1220 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.
Sellers of marine or fishing items interested in renting a table should contact Coxswain Pat Stone at 651-1763.
Holiday Of Hope At Covenant Family Church
Covent Family Church is preparing for its Community Holiday of Hope, which provides Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes for those who are less fortunate. The church is accepting donations of can goods, toys and monetary donations. Drop off donations on Saturday, November 18 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the church.
The Thanksgiving food boxes will be distributed on Monday, November 20 at 7 p.m. The Christmas food boxes will be distributed on Wednesday, December 20 at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Rev. Dr. Reba Haley at 370-3421 or visit online at
www.cfctampabay.com. Covenant Family Church is located at 6321 US Hwy 301 S. in Riverview.
