Waterset Breaks Ground On Newest Community Amenity Center

By Candace Rotolo
Waterset by Newland Communities initiates its latest growth phase with the development of its newest amenity, The Waterset Club. The community recently broke ground on the new club which will feature a host of indoor and outdoor activities for residents of all ages.
Waterset is owned in a joint venture partnership between NORTH AMERICA SEKISUI HOUSE, LLC (NASH), the U.S. business unit and full subsidiary of SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD., Japan’s largest homebuilder and leading diversified developer, and Newland Real Estate Group, LLC, whose development business, Newland Communities, is the master developer of the community. Newland is well known in Tampa due to its highly successful FishHawk Ranch community. Waterset is one of more than 30 communities the NASH-Newland partnership owns together in 11 states across the United States.
Construction is underway for the 5,300 sq. ft. Waterset Club, which will be built over six acres. The amenity will feature a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment as well as a game room.
Additionally, residents will be able to rent the planned gathering room for meetings or parties. The communities’ HOA and CDD office will also be housed inside The Waterset Club. Outside, there will be will courts for basketball, tennis, pickleball and sand volleyball. Two pools are also planned, including a lap pool and a zero-entry slide pool.
“The Waterset Club will be another active gathering place in the community that residents of all ages can enjoy together,” said Pam Parisi, Vice President of Marketing for Newland Communities. “We designed the club so that there is something for everyone, whether they want to play a game of tennis, spend the day at the pool, or gather friends together to celebrate a special event.”
Construction on The Waterset Club is expected to be complete in early spring 2018. For more information on the project, visit WatersetFL.com.
November 6, 2017
November 6, 2017
Waterset Breaks Ground On Newest Community Amenity Center
